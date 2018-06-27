Xerosis Market to Perceive an Aggrandizing Growth by 2023: Prognosticates MRFR

The Analysis presents the study of Worldwide Xerosis facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold

Xerosis also known as xeroderma is a condition characterised by excessive dry skin caused by over cleansing, excessive showers, living in areas of low humidity, dehydration, extended exposure to sun, ageing etc. Xerosis commonly affects the scalp, lower legs, arms and thighs with symptoms such as scaling which is the visible peeling of the outer skin layer, itching, and skin cracking. Other symptoms are dry, itchy, and scaly skin, flaky skin, irritated red skin etc. Xerosis is common in the winter due to cold dry air causing the skin to lose moisture. Xerosis can also be caused by a deficiency of vitamin A, vitamin D, due to systemic illness and side effects associated with medication. The standard treatment of Xerosis is application of emollients, moisturizers etc. Xerosis also responds well to lifestyle changes. Hormonal changes due to ageing, diabetes etc. affect the sweat glands and sebaceous glands which increases the chances of Xerosis. The application of highly occlusive barriers to skin such as petrolatum, vegetable oils, mineral oil etc. provides excellent results. Lanolin, a natural lipid derived from sheep’s wool, provides replacement of the natural lipids in human skin and is one of the most effective treatments for xeroderma. The main drawback of lanolin is that it is a common allergen and that it is a thick waxy substance that is difficult and inconvenient for use.

The Xerosis Market is expected to reach $ 9.5 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 5.5 % during 2017-2023.

The market for Xerosis is driven by factors such as growing awareness, influence of lifestyle and fashion industry, increasing cases of skin dryness due to increasing pollution etc. The market constraints are huge number of low quality players which have fragmented the market, self-correcting nature of Xerosis etc. There is also a huge ambiguity regarding the claims of many products which is a threat to the future market. Pressure to reduce cost due to cut throat competition has forced many players especially those operating from poor regions to substitute high cost materials with lower ones often compromising on quality which has reduced the credibility of the Xerosis market for quality manufacturers. Thus the returns on advertisement are believed to fall in the future.

Key players of Global Xerosis market:

Procter & Gamble, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Galderma Laboratories, Clarins, Unilever, Hempz, L’Oréal, Avon, Croda International Plc, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, United-Guardian, Inc., Dow Corning Corp. and others.

Segments:

The Global Xerosis Market is segmented on the basis of treatment, causes and end users. Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as emollients, moisturizer, humidifier, oils and others. Based on the causes, the market has been segmented as eczema, psoriasis, diabetes, hypothyroidism, aging, and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals, dermatology clinics and home care.

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to greater use of medications and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global xerosis. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

