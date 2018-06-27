Water Automation and Instrumentation Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Automation and instrumentation is the base of the most sophisticated and advanced control systems deployed in today’s industry. It is the key to accurate, fast and easy manufacturing processes in industries. Automation and instrumentation refers to automatic operating machines with minimal human intervention by using several control techniques. Water automation and instrumentation is used to manage and control water flow inwards or outwards of the manufacturing plant.

The key idea behind deployment of water automation and instrumentation is to minimize and enhance the treatment of the waste water flowing out of the manufacturing plants. It helps in optimizing the water usage and maintaining the record regarding the requirement and consumption of water. Fresh water is a finite as well as important natural resource and needs to be protected in order to ensure efficient sustainable water management. Due to rising scarcity of fresh water and pollution of existing water resources, water automation and instrumentation systems becomes an essential part of different manufacturing companies.

Water is the most indispensable resource required for any industrial process ranging from metal processing to food and chemicals industries. Thus, water automation and instrumentation is expected to be widely deployed across different industries in the world owing to the rising awareness regarding water management. Due to stringent environmental regulations to establish control over water as well as soil pollution, it becomes mandatory for manufacturers to install water automation and instrumentation system.

This is expected to boost the demand for water automation and instrumentation system in near future. Furthermore, introduction of advanced smart water management systems is another factor contributing to the growth of water automation and instrumentation market. The increasing wages of labors employed for water management processes is major challenge faced by manufacturers. This can be overcome by installing water automation and instrumentation systems as it offers low cost of operation. However, high initial cost for installation of these systems may hinder the growth of water automation and instrumentation market.

The water automation and instrumentation market is segmented based on process stages, equipment, technology, end-use industry and geographic regions. Based on type of process stages, the market is segmented as collection, distribution and treatment. The equipment used for water automation and instrumentation include pressure and temperature transmitter, level transmitter, electromagnetic flow meters, liquid and gas analyzers, leakage detection systems, sludge density measurement and high and low alternating/direct current (AC/DC) drives.

Based on technology used for control process, water automation and instrumentation market is further segmented as distribution control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), identity and access management (IAM) and others.

The end-use industries in water automation and instrumentation market are chemical and pharmaceuticals, metal fabrication, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), automotive and aerospace, food and beverages, oil and gas, and other industrial and commercial water management industries. Further, water automation and instrumentation is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) regions.

Some of the leading players in water automation and instrumentation market are ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, CH2M Hill Inc., Endress + Hauser AG and others.