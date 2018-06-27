Syringe and Needle Market: Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Syringes and Needles are sterile devices used to inject solutions into the body. Syringes and needles are also used to segregate various types of body fluids, such as tissues from joints and blood from veins.

The global syringe and needle market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, chronic intestinal diseases, along with the growing government funding to support clinical trials. Additionally, the increasing older population, the increasing adoption and demand for safety syringes and needles over conventional reusable syringes and needles, increasing partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, and investments in the R&D segment are likely to propel the growth of the global syringe and needle market.

For instance, according to the Federal Funding for Biomedical and Related Life Sciences Research, 84% of the National Health Institute’s (NIH), funding is distributed through 60,000 researchers. Additionally, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) estimated that the population affected with diabetes is expected to reach 439 million by 2030. These growing government funding to support research and development and the rising prevalence of diabetes are likely to enhance the growth of the global syringe and needle market.

However, high risks of infections associated with the administration of drugs by syringes and needles are likely to hamper the growth of the global syringe and needle market.

Global syringe and needle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the players in the Syringe and Needle market are B. Braun Medical Inc., Covidien Plc, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Albert David Ltd, and Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.

Segments

The global syringe and needle market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic application, usability, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood collection needles, ophthalmic needles, bone marrow needles, catheter needles, dental needles, epidural needles, AV fistula needles, pen needles, fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, intravenous needles, spinal anesthesia needles, and suture needles.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, urology, and others.

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

