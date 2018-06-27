Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2025

Overactive bladder, also known as overactive bladder syndrome, is a medical syndrome related with urination problems. The condition is characterized by symptoms such as high urine frequency or nocturia and urinary incontinence. It is not a major life-threatening condition. Some of the important indications of overactive bladder are urgency in the urination and incontinence. The pathophysiology of this syndrome is not characterized completely. The symptoms of this condition can last for a lifetime or can relapse and remit. Overactive bladder can affect a person irrespective of the gender due to irregular contraction of the urinary detrusor muscle of the bladder. In addition, this syndrome can be related to neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. The first line treatment for overactive bladder syndrome is anticholinergic drugs or agents. Tolterodine, oxybutynin, and flavoxate are some of the generic drugs used for the treatment of overactive bladder.

The global overactive bladder therapeutics market is expected to grow substantially due to increasing number of people diagnosed with overactive bladder disorder coupled with high aging population. Key manufacturers are increasing focus on their research and development expenditure to develop novel drugs such as neuromuscular blocking agents with innovative mechanism of actions along with launching consumer campaigns with the aim to increase awareness about this condition among the people. These factors are projected to further boost the growth of the market. However, patent expiration of key drugs such as Toviaz, Oxytrol, and Detrol may significantly restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, unfavorable side effects such as bladder muscle contraction, mental dry mouth, confusion, and constipation coupled with low efficacy of available drugs are estimated to restrain the market growth.

The global overactive bladder therapeutics market is segmented based on drug class and region. In terms of drug class, the market is divided into anticholinergic agents, beta-3 adrenoreceptor agonists, and others. The anticholinergic agents segment dominates the global overactive bladder therapeutics market due to highly effective results of agents such as oxybutynin, tolterodine, and darifenacin for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome. Beta-3 adrenoreceptor agonists are a new class of drugs, as compared to anticholinergic agents, that have been recently approved for treating overactive bladder. Myrbetriq (mirabegron) was the first beta-3 adrenoreceptor agonist launched in the global market by Astellas Pharma.

Geographically, the overactive bladder therapeutics market is distributed over North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each geographic market is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC countries. North America dominates the global market because of the introduction of advanced techniques for the treatment of overactive bladder. Europe is the second largest market for overactive bladder therapeutics owing to easy availability of generic drugs for the treatment of this condition. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for overactive bladder therapeutics owing to increasing health care awareness among the people.

Key players operating in this market include Allergan, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Ferring B.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Merck & Co., Inc. Major players are actively involved in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.

