Online Payment Gateway Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Global Online Payment Gateway market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Others

By End-User / Application

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

