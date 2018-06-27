Interactive Kiosk Market to Grow at Over 7% CAGR through 2025, North America to Remain a Prominent Region

A new detailed study titled “Interactive Kiosk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the interactive kiosk market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the assessment period 2017-2025. In terms of revenues, the interactive kiosk market is likely to surpass US$ 1 Bn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

The research study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the interactive kiosk market. A holistic and comprehensive analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market has been offered for the perusal of the readers. According to the report, demand for interactive kiosks is likely to be driven by growing preference for these modes of communication. Interactive kiosks offer dynamic and multi-dimensional forms of information and analysis, and it is highly likely that demand will continue to increase at a steady pace during the assessment period.

The report segments the global interactive kiosk market into end-use market, type market and competitive landscape market. The end-use segment is further divided into retailer, banks, petrol station, government, transport, advertisers and commercial complex. The type segment is sub-segmented into vending, ATM, charging kiosk, self-service kiosks, locker kiosk and others. The vending type market is further categorized into drink vending, photo printing, food vending and DVD rental and the self-service kiosks is divided further into ticketing kiosk, check-in kiosks, bill payment kiosks, patient interactive kiosks, information kiosk and employment kiosks.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. According to the report, North America and Europe are likely to remain the leading markets for interactive kiosks globally. The US is likely to account for the higher revenue share of the market, whereas the market in Europe is expected to remain concentrated in EU5.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Slabb Kiosks, Kontron AG, Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Diebold Inc., Olea Kiosks, Meridian Kiosks and Phoenix Kiosks. According to the research study, leading players in the market are focusing on consolidating their position in emerging markets to tap into the lucrative opportunities in this market. The emerging countries are likely to witness sizeable opportunities during the assessment period.

