Indonesia High Speed Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Indonesia high speed diesel genset market is projected to grow steadily during 2018-24 on account of expansion of industrial sector, rising number of small and medium-sized businesses as well as development of social infrastructure in various regions. Indonesia’s GDP is estimated to register significant growth in 2018 due to the development of agro-based industries. Additionally, low cost manufacturing coupled with favorable government policies would act as a catalyst for various industries in the country and would significantly drive the demand for high speed diesel genset market during the forecast period.

According to 6Wresearch, Indonesia High Speed Diesel Genset Market Revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-24. Indonesia’s government aims to improve the country’s infrastructure in order to accelerate the economic growth of the country. Infrastructure projects such as the Jakarta MRT along with commercial projects such as Lippo Grand Mall, would increase the demand for diesel gensets over the coming years. Further, growing demand for cloud computing and IT/ITeS along with rising number of internet subscribers would result in more number of data centers.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, 6Wresearch, “Amongst all the applications, Commercial application accounted for the major revenue share in Indonesia High Speed Diesel Genset market in 2017 due to expanding investment in commercial sector of the country.”

“Other key consumers include industrial, residential and power utilities for high speed diesel gensets. Introduction of tax incentives for investment in various industries such as petrochemical, paper, etc., is expected to spur the market over the coming years,” Ravi further added.

According to Sachin Agarwal, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “By kVA Rating, 5-500 kVA segment captured the highest revenue share in 2017 followed by 500.1-1000 kVA segment. Moreover, 500.1-1,000 kVA market is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to their expanding usage in industrial and power utility sectors in the country.

“By type, standby high-speed diesel genset captured the maximum market share followed by continuous/prime type. Standby High-speed diesel genset is projected to dominate the market over the coming years due to their utilization in power backup application among various sectors,” Sachin further added.

Some of the major companies in Indonesia High Speed Diesel Genset Market include- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia Pacific Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., FG Wilson Asia Pte Ltd., Kohler Power Systems, Cummins Inc., MTU Onsite Energy Corporation, Deutz Asia-pacific (Pte.) Ltd., P.T. Siemens Indonesia, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Perkins Engines Co. Ltd.

“Indonesia High Speed Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 89 figures and 33 tables covered in more than 170 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Indonesia high speed diesel genset market by kVA ratings, types, and applications such as commercial, industrial, residential, critical applications, infrastructure, agriculture and power utilities and regions. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

