Dock Me: The Rolls Royce of Charging

Style and function have combined to make charging effortless using fast wireless and wired charging in one convenient, organized & sleek looking hub. Choose from a desktop or tall standing model.

Toronto, Canada. Decluttering your life has become ubiquitous in our fast pace society, with so many devices that require wireless or USB charging, decluttering can be quite impossible to accomplish. Dock Me is the first real solution that lets users charge all of their devices in a two level or 3 level tower. It can easily accommodate up to 9 devices at once. They incorporate qi wireless charging up to 2A, fast USB charging up to 3A and the M1 model even has a socket in its base allowing you to charge old devices. Currently funded on Kickstarter, early birds can get one for only $86.

• Shelves are detachable and interchangeable

• Dock me adapter makes any shelf portable

• Non Slip Surface

• qi Wireless Charging up to 2 devices

• Fast USB ports

M1 Specs

The Dock Me charging tower M1 series has 3 charging shelves. One shelf is for qi wireless charging of up to 2 devices and the other two shelves are both USB charging shelves. This is the floor standing model which has a 110v power socket in the base. You can charge up to 9 devices at once in this convenient area.

M2 Specs

The Dock Me charging tower Mini M2 series has 2 charging shelves. One shelf is for qi wireless charging of up to 2 devices and the other shelf is a fast USB charging shelf. This model is wall mountable as the base is detachable. You can quickly charge up to 5 devices on this model.