Buerger’s Disease Market Research Analysis by Manufacturers and Consumption Forecast 2023

The Market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is Buerger’s Disease Market & In This Report the Information has been Provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

Buerger’s disease is also known as thromboangiitis obliterans (TAO). Buerger’s disease is a rare and severe disease of veins and arteries especially in arms and legs. In this disease, blockage of blood vessels of hands and feet occurs in this disease condition. Blood clots or thrombi obstruct the blood vessels, resultantly, the blood vessels become inflamed and swell which reduces the blood flow. This leads to the destruction or damage of skin tissues that may cause gangrene and other infections. The exact causes of this disease are unknown but tobacco is believed to be responsible to an extent, in the development of this disease. Some major symptoms of this disease are pain in feet and arms, inflammation, Raynaud’s phenomenon etc. There is no 100% cure for this disease.

The Global Buerger’s Disease Market is growing steadily and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Global Buerger’s disease market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~3.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 383.0 million by 2023.

Considering the market scenario of global Buerger’s disease, some important factors are driving the growth for this market one of them is increasing investment in research, development of new therapies and clinical trials. Approvals for new treatments or therapies plays vital role in the growth of this market. In 2016, the Indian company named STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD got limited approval from the Drugs Controller General (India) for commercialization of stem cell based biological product Stempeucel for the treatment of Buerger’s Disease. Germany based company named t2cure GmbH also initiated a pivotal clinical study for Buerger’s disease. Introduction and adoption of advanced diagnostic medical devices are another key drivers for the market growth.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4015 .

Key players for global Buerger’s disease market: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), pluristem (Israel), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD (India) Toshiba Medical Corporation (Japan), t2cure GmbH (Germany), and others.

Segments:

Global Buerger’s Disease Market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis which comprise of blood tests, The Allen’s test, angiogram, tissue biopsy, and others. Angiogram is further sub-segmented into CT scan (Computerized Tomography), MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Scan, X-rays, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into smoking cessation, and other treatments. Other treatments is further sub-segmented into medications, intermittent compression of the arms and legs, spinal cord stimulation, surgery, amputation, therapeutic angiogenesis, and others. Medication includes medications to dilate blood vessels, medications to improve blood flow, medications to dissolve blood clots, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional analysis of global Buerger’s disease market: Considering the global scenario of the market, the Americas are holding the largest market for Buerger’s disease. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America, out of which North America is holding majority of market share of this region. US is the top revenue generating market in North America and is one of the important markets for global Buerger’s disease. Various factors are leading the market growth such as availability of funding for research and clinical trials, and advanced diagnostic and treatment options. Latin America Buerger’s disease market is also growing significantly and mainly includes Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Europe is the second largest and one of the important markets for Buerger’s disease. Increasing cases of Buerger’s disease is a key driving factor for this market. Europe is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. More developed western European countries like Germany, UK and France are dominating this market while East European region is also growing significantly. Asia Pacific region is showing the fastest growth rate in global Buerger’s disease market due to some major factors such as increasing awareness of the disease and related care, increasing investment in research, and rapidly improving healthcare facilities. China is holding major market share while India market is expected to have fastest growth in this region. Governments of different Asia nations are taking various initiatives to increase awareness of this disease that plays important role in the growth of this market. Middle East & Africa is expected to have a limited growth due to lack of knowledge of disease, traditional healthcare practices etc. Middle East region is dominating this market due to some major factors like developed healthcare facilities and government support to improve public health.

Buerger’s Disease Market Major Toc:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

… Toc Continued

Apply for Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4015 .