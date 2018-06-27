Bone Biopsy Market – The Biggest Trends to watch out for 2017-2023

This study covers the market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current market scenario and future status of the Global Bone Biopsy Market over the forecast period.

Bone biopsy is a procedure in which a sample of bone tissue is taken and observed under the microscope to diagnose various bone disorders such as osteopenia. It is of two types namely, needle biopsy and open biopsy. In needle biopsy, a biopsy needle is used to take the tissue sample. In open biopsy, an incision is made through the skin and the sample is taken. Bone cancer, bone infection or inflammation, chronic kidney disease and osteoporosis are major indications for bone biopsy.

The Global Bone Biopsy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for new diagnostic procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare industry also influence the market growth. Splendid research in the field of oncology also boost the market. However, low patient awareness about chronic kidney disease and importance of early diagnosis among the people may restrain the market growth.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer was the leading cause of the total number of deaths globally as of 2015 and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths. The most common causal agents identified are cigarettes, cigars, pipes and chewing tobacco. According to the Cancer Research U.K, looking at the lifestyle factors responsible, it has been found that out of 3 diagnosed cases, 1 may be linked to smoking.

Get 110 Pages Bone Biopsy Market Sample Copy Which covers 5Regions and 8 Companies Strategy with 33 Tables and 33 Figures in Supported is Now Available at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5341 .

Key Players in the Global Bone Biopsy Market:

C R Bard (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), Argon Medical Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

The Global Bone Biopsy Market is segmented on the basis of type, indication and end user.

On the basis of the component, market is segmented into needle biopsy and open biopsy.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into bone cancer, bone infection, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, and others

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Bone Biopsy Market:

America holds the first position in the bone biopsy market owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in the U.S. and increasing demand for new cancer diagnostic and treatment services. In Americas, North America is the largest market owing to the presence of key players in healthcare diagnostic industry. The prevalence of osteoporosis is found to be higher in the population over 35 years for age. Changing lifestyle, emphasis on fitness and exercise, and overall development of medical device industry also accelerate the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for bone biopsy. In Europe, there is an increasing demand for advanced bone biopsy devices, and extensive research and development activities by clinical research and academic institutes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Germany is the largest market followed by France. The market in Germany is driven by increasing demand for specialty care services.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the high prevalence of chronic disease such as kidney disease, obesity, diabetes and other. India, China, and Japan are major contributors to the growth of the market. This growth is attributed to an increasing demand of technologically advanced medical devices in diagnostic centers and availability of highly qualified medical professional dedicated to research in oncology. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and extensive growth of medical device industry also influence the use of medical devices for diagnosis of various diseases such as osteoporosis, diabetes, cancer, and others.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to low technology penetration and increasing awareness about cancer treatment. In the Middle East & Africa, United Arab Emirates captures the largest market share for bone biopsy owing to the availability of better healthcare infrastructure and a wide scope for research. In Africa, the market also shows a positive growth owing to development of healthcare system in African countries, and increasing demand for primary care services.

Bone Biopsy Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Bone Biopsy Industry Synopsis, 2017 – 2023

Table 2 Global Bone Biopsy Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Bone Biopsy Market By Region, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Bone Biopsy Market By Type, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Bone Biopsy Market By Indication, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Bone Biopsy Market By End Users, 2017 – 2023, (USD Million)

FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Segmentation For Global Bone Biopsy Market

Figure 3 Segmentation Market Dynamics For Global Bone Biopsy Market

Figure 4 Global Bone Biopsy Market Share, By Type 2016

Figure 5 Global Bone Biopsy Market Share, By Indication 2016

Figure 6 Global Bone Biopsy Market Share, By End Users, 2016

… Continued

Check Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5341 .