Acrylates Copolymer Market Key Players Share Size Forecast to 2023

Acrylates Copolymer Market:

Acrylate Copolymers Market Overview:

Acrylates Copolymer Industry is estimated to be valued at USD 450 billion by the end of 2017, projected to grow at a rate of nearly 4% in the coming years.

Acrylates Copolymer is a type of specialty chemicals consisting of two or more monomers consisting of acrylic acid, methacrylic acid or its esters. The acrylates copolymers find application across an array of industries which includes personal care, process industries, leather, and textile among others. Among the aforementioned end use industries, personal care industry accounts for the largest share in terms of value and volume.

Acrylates Copolymer Market is bifurcated into application segment. On the basis of application, the market is further sub-divided into cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, adhesives, glass, textiles, and others. Among these, the cosmetic segment holds the major share of the market on account of growing use of Acrylates Polymers in moisturizers, sun & skin protection, hair care products, and shaving creams.

Get Complete Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/717

Acrylate Copolymers Market Insight:

Acrylates Copolymer are composed of two or more monomers containing acrylic acid or methacrylic acid or one of their esters. They are known for improved flow, suitability, and reliable nature. Excellent finish, gloss, UV resistance, light weight and transparency are the important trends and factors, which are driving the market positively. Due to these features, they are used in various applications such as cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, adhesives, glass, packaging, and others.

Acrylate copolymers are widely used among the personal care industry owing to its functional properties that makes it ideal for use in different types of cosmetic products. Acrylate acts as an absorbent, adhesive, filler, binder and emulsion stabilizer among in the personal care products. Since, being consumed widely in the cosmetic industry the majority of the market demand for acrylate copolymer comes from the personal care sector.

Acrylates copolymer is a low hazardous chemical containing acrylic acid or methacrylic acid building blocks or any one of their salt or esters. In other words Acrylates copolymer consist more than two monomers of acrylic acid and together forms acrylates copolymer. Acrylates Copolymer has various applications including food and cosmetic industries and has been evaluated as multi billion market on global scale. As the demand for beauty products are increasing companies are earning huge revenue by marinating the supply of acrylates copolymer.

Acrylate Copolymers Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Acrylates Copolymer Market are Arkema (France), Celanese Corporation (the U.S), ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED( India), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (the U.S), The Dow Chemical Company( the U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (the U.S.), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC(the U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation( the U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company, and INEOS( the U.K.) among others.

Acrylates Copolymer Market Competitive Analysis:

Acrylates Copolymer is a semi-fragmented market, in order to stay competitive in the market the manufacturers are actively involved in expansion of facilities in the developing regions and product launches and developments specifically to cater the end user industries. For example, Arkema, a leading name in the acrylates copolymer market recently unveiled its new acrylate copolymer products for the cosmetic industry in cosmetics expo Bangkok. In similar lines, AkzoNobel N.V. has also launched multiple acrylate copolymer products dedicated towards the personal care industry in 2016.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/717

Acrylate Copolymers Market Regional Analysis:

Acrylates Copolymer Market is segregated into five crucial regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share in the market due to growing demand of Acrylates Copolymer in cosmetic and food & beverages industries. The cosmetic segment holds the majority of the market due to its growing awareness and exceptional features offered by the product such as superior flexibility, easy removal. Owing to these factors, countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are projected to be the leading players during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in the Acrylates Copolymer Market because they are easy to use and produce less waste, which makes them applicable in various applications such as leather, adhesives, glass, textiles sectors. China, Japan and India are the major players in this region due to growing use of polymers in cosmetic and chemical industries. The availability of raw materials has prompted the manufacturers and investors to shift their focus from metals and heavy plastics to lightweight materials in automotive industry.

Acrylate Copolymers Market Segmentation:

Acrylates Copolymer Market is segmented into application. On the basis of the application, the market is further categorized into cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, adhesives, glass, textiles, and others. Among these, the cosmetic segment holds the major share of the market owing to growing use of Acrylates polymers in skin care products. The food & beverages are encouraging the manufacturers to use Acrylates Copolymer for the production of bottles and containers to provide waterproof and temperature resistant properties. Moreover, the chemical segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market owing to an increased use of acrylic Copolymer in manufacturing paints and coating. The glass segment is fueled by the growing use of Acrylates Copolymer in designing windows, skylights, and others. Moreover, the textile segment has been driven by the growing use of polymers in producing the sponge fill used in padded jackets.

Acrylate Copolymers Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Acrylate Copolymers Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Acrylate Copolymers Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Acrylate Copolymers Table of Content to be Continue………,

Complete Summary of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acrylates-copolymer-market-717

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com