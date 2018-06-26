Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market to Reach USD 1 billion by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by product and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to be around $1 billion by 2025. Some of the major factors driving the market growth are high prevalence of severe obstructive pulmonary diseases, favorable government initiatives and convenience of usage. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to favorably contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period as older adults are more susceptible to respiratory infections such as pulmonary hypertension, COPD and asthma. According to the 2015 World Aging Population report by the UN, between 2015 and 2030, the global population aged 60 years and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million to 1.4 billion. This number is projected to rise up to 2.1 billion by 2050. With such significant increase in older population, the demand for portable oxygen concentrators is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent approval process for portable oxygen concentrators laid by agencies such as FDA can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Click To Request A Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC09206

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation:

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Pulse Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Continuous Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Homecare

Travel Agents

HospitalsAmbulatory Surgical Centers

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Read Premium News from AB Newswire of “Cloud-Gaming-Market-at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-gaming-market-trends-by-size-it-industry-demand-shares-revenue-and-threshold-2023–crystalmarketresearchcom-684686791.html

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in this market are, Precision Medical, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., O2 Concepts, LLC., GCE Group, Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Inova Labs, Inc. (a part of ResMed Inc.), Teijin Limited, Besco Medical Co., LTD. and Oxus America.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America dominated the global portable oxygen concentrators market in 2016 due to high prevalence chronic respiratory disorders and technological advancements resulting in development and commercialization of advanced oxygen concentrator systems. Asia-Pacific portable oxygen concentrators market is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of geriatric population in the region and increased disposable income in emerging countries such as China and India making homecare oxygen concentrators affordable for the patients.

Market Opportunities:

Technological advancements in treating COPD and asthma will boost the growth of global portable oxygen concentrators market in coming years. Development of easy to use oxygen concentrators that are convenient to be carried around will favorably increase the demand for portable concentrators over the forecast period.

Check discount offer for Report click on the link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC09206

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com