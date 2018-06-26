Network Analytics Market 2018 | Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth and Opportunities | Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

The network analytics market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications is increasing rapidly due to the massive challenge of analyzing the huge amount of network data structure in real time. Network analytics provides solutions like network intelligence solutions and managed and professional services. The ability to plan and manage network capacity is the main priority of communication service providers which is one of the main factors driving the network analytics market.

Network analytics technology performs advanced traffic forecasting that consists of data load forecasting, device performance, and application performance and user behavior. The optimization of networks using network analytics helps in retaining customers by providing a better experience. The study indicates that, to overcome the threat of misuse of critical data organizations are increasingly adopting network analytic solutions to analyze problems in the network. Network analytics also helps the user to get a secure access to confidential information.

The Network Analytics can be differentiated depending on the cloud and on-premise deployment. The study indicates that the rise in adoption of cloud services has increased the demand for cloud based network analytics. The rising number of DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks is also expected to support the network analytics market growth.

The global Network Analytics Market is expected to grow at USD 3.1 Billion by 2022, at 22% of CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Network Analytics market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Allot Communication (Israel), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) among others

Segments:

Network Analytics is market is segmented on the basis of solution & services, deployment, organization size and end-user.

Network Analytics market by Solution & Services:

Network Intelligence Solutions

Professional Services

Managed Services

Network Analytics market by deployment:

Cloud

On premise

Network Analytics market by organization size:

Enterprise

Small and Medium business

Network Analytics market by end-user:

Communication service provider (CSP)

Cloud service provider

BFSI

Managed service providers

Healthcare

Government

Media and entertainment



Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Network Analytics is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Network Analytics market owing to the high implementation of analytics solutions. Apart from it, availability of scalable infrastructure, increased cyber-attacks, malware, and higher technology adoption by many organization will have positive impact on market of network analytics in this region. The Network Analytics market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific Network Analytics market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investment by communication service providers and cloud service providers.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Key market innovators

Venture capitalists

Private equity groups

Telecom service providers

Internet service providers

Cloud service providers

Research/Consultancy firms

