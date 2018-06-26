Medical Smart Textile Market Industry Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Global Medical Smart Textile Market is all set to experience an astounding surge by the end of the forecast period (2018-2027), Market Research Future (MRFR) reports. Medical Textiles have gained popularity as it enables insertion of digital components and gadgets and provides the wearer with increased functionality.

The growing importance in the development of smart textiles for the medical industry is driven by the goal to increase the flexibility of patients who need continuous monitoring of such physical parameters. Therefore, the use of Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) is gaining huge acceptance as an alternative to traditional electrical and mechanical sensors for the monitoring of thermal and mechanical parameters. The likely impact of FOSs is associated to their good metrological properties, their small size and their flexibility, as well as to their immunity from electromagnetic field.

Key Players for Global Medical Smart Textile Market

Many of the research institutes are working toward commercialization and innovations in high-tech fabrics. Advances in nanotechnology and microelectronics are generating possibilities for medical smart textiles.

Some key players of this market are AiQ Smart Clothing Ltd.(Taiwan), Innovation in Textiles (UK), SENSING TEX S.L.(SPAIN), Schoeller Textile (Switzerland), Ohmatex ApS (Denmark).

Medical Smart Textile Industry Trend

Due to growing investment in research and development sector, the burgeoning medical smart textile market is experiencing innovation every day. For instance, Clothing+, in collaboration with Jabil, has started mass production of textile-integrated sensors. They are now trying to make a bio-impedance vest that indicates heart conditions. Edema ApS is developing a washable stocking to measure and monitor signs of edema in the lower limbs. Hexoskin is conducting trials for clinical-grade sensors for precise electrocardiography (ECG) and its application in smart textiles.

Ohio State University’s ElectroScience Laboratory is working toward functional smart textiles with antennas, such as the Intel Edison development platform that senses brain activity to help in treating epileptic or addiction-related concerns.

However, the high cost of production is the chief restraint for the smart textile. Its sophisticated technology needs high-end materials and manufacturers are yet to achieve a cost-price balance.

Segments for Global Medical Smart Textile Market

The Global of Medical Smart Textile market is segmented by application, type, and end-user.

Based on application, the market is segmented into health monitoring, patient protection, patient safety, and others. Rising cases of chronic diseases and increasing health-related issues have fueled the segment of health monitoring. Smart textile is now becoming a popular choice as the technology, just by analyzing symptoms, can give a head ups to doctors and prescribe appropriate treatments.

Type-based segmentation includes wireless-enabled garment, sensitized vest, wearable sensitized garment, and others. Wireless-enabled garment with embedded fabric sensors is now being used by various hospitals and research institutes for real-time acquisition and continuous monitoring of ECG, respiration, EMG, and physical activity. The sensitized vest can be used for ECG and respiratory frequency detection. The data can be collected via Bluetooth connection. Wearable sensitized garment can measure human heart rhythm and respiration using a three lead ECG shirt integrated with conductive fiber grid and sensors.

Hospitals, clinics, research centers, and others are end-users. Hospitals and clinics mostly utilize medical smart textiles for patient safety and monitoring. The booming healthcare industry has led various research institutes to incorporate technology that would empower them against multiple diseases. Hence, the need for smart textiles that offers a more productive result.

Regional Analysis for Global Medical Smart Textile Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa form the geographical segmentation of the global medical smart textile market. North America and Europe spawn the maximum revenue for the market. The U.S. leads the market as it invests heavily in the latest technological advancements. Both these regions have a rising population with disposable income and a well-structured healthcare industry which facilitates reimbursements. Owing to these factors the market is gaining traction.

Medical Smart Textile Market Drivers and Restraints:

Medical smart textiles are required to increase the flexibility of patients who need constant monitoring. Fiber optic sensors that work remarkably well with thermal and mechanical parameters can be threaded into smart textiles enhancing the treatment facility of patients. These sensors are immune to the electromagnetic field and are small in size. Hence, a perfect alternative to traditional electrical and medical sensors. Fiber optic sensor is expected to drive the global market for the smart textiles during the forecast period.

Research and developments are currently undergoing to combine medical smart textiles and fiver sensors into one single wearable unit are also under process. Rising demand in sports and fitness sector can be a significant driving factor in boosting the sale. The integration of sophisticated gadgets, sensors, chips in medical smart textiles is bringing various stakeholders into the market.

For manufacturers, getting regulatory approvals is a cumbersome affair. Other factors, such as reliability, accuracy, and certification can pose some serious threats to this burgeoning market.

