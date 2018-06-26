Global Laminated Labels Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Global Laminated Labels Market by Printing Technology (Digital printing, Flexographic, Lithography, and Others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

The key drivers for the growth of the laminated labels market are increasing demand for consumer product, increasing logistics and growth in the manufacturing activities. Also, industrial applications has driven the market for laminated labels as the label ensures that the imprints remain for longer time as well as remain readable. The laminated labels are widely used in food & beverages, consumer durables, home & personal care, and others. Food & beverages by end use contributes highest share to the overall growth of the market. The reason for the growth is consumer awareness for authentic products, high durability and increasing demand for branded & packaged products. The global laminated labels market size was valued around USD 75.42 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 100 Billion at CAGR of 4 % by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Laminated labels Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for laminated labels followed by Europe. Emerging countries like China and India will drive the market for the laminated label market. The growth in the region is driven by the growing food & beverages, consumer durables, & others industries and growing economy.

Key Players

The key players of global Laminated labels Market report include- Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Torraspapel Adestor, Bemis Company, Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., and Stickythings Limited.

