Facility Management Services in Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmadabad

Facility Management segment provides integrated facility management solutions to corporates, home, hospitals and schools across India. We provide the entire range of facility management services including home cleaning services, electro-mechanical services, pest control as well as Pharmaceutical & retail support services. These services are provided under guidance of our expert & well trained professionals. We believe our ability to deliver cost savings to our clients along with our ability to support multiple facility maintenance services.

CLR Services have many branches at major cities across India like Bangalore, Kolkata , Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Pune, Ahmadabad etc. A whole bunch of startups is being incubated in this 2nd tier cities.

First impressions of our brand often rely on premises and surroundings and whether your business is a corporate office, an airport, a mall or a hospital. We ensure you always promote a positive image by taking care of your floor cleaning, window cleaning and specialist cleaning.

According to the Director of http://clrservices.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “CLR group’s core skill is creating value for clients through the management of our people to deliver essential services such as cleaning, security, engineering, washroom hygiene, etc. We also listen to what is important to you and add value by customizing our services. Our Company offers its expertise across sectors, House keeping, plumbing and water management. We also provide Pharmaceutical Support services & retail mall services.”

In retail services we support to other functions like Loading / Unloading, baggage counters, free gift counters, gift wrapping, lift-man, parking etc. Specifically trained manpower is being employed for retail industry.

Gaurav says, “Our housekeeping services provides daily cleaning, and periodic cleaning. In periodic cleaning of the communal & public areas require more frequent cleaning than routine cleaning including kitchens, vending points and cafeteria. We are a leader in the professional housekeeping and cleaning services. It brings years of experience, combined with trained manpower & smart cleaning practices.”

We have developed our model over a long period of time and in certain sectors such as healthcare, and retail, we have continually adjusted the way we work to become part of the fabric of our clients.

Gaurav further says, “We also train our people to understand what the client wants. We are a self performing facility services company with no sub contractors, higher control & cost efficient service model. We provide separate training wing with training facilities to train and deploy manpower. We offer a full range of support services to improve and add value to the work environment of our client. Many of these work solutions have been developed over time, in pace with the growing needs and changes in their business environments.”

Our organization is providing integrated washroom and hygiene services including waste disposal services across India. We also organize chilling plant, chilled water storage and distribution through out the city. Our expertise and experience in providing the best in class commercial cleaning services round the clock. Our soft Services are designed to achieve the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness through Innovative approaches and integration of trained resources latest equipments, eco-friendly cleaning products and proven processes. The results are a superior quality performance levels in fast moving environments like Shopping Malls, Retail outlets, Multiplexes or Airports. Our leading quality standards in the Industry sets the benchmark for the region.

We have well-trained professional staff so they provide the best service with no complaint. And also we have the most rigorous controls on security. We maintain the highest level of service standard. We drive continuous business improvement by sharing our experience and global best practices to bring new ideas to our clients. We grow intelligently to create long-term opportunity for our employees, clients and communities.

Contact:

Gaurav Pathak

8888856101

sales@clrservices.com

http://clrservices.com/

CLR FACILITY SERVICES PVT. LTD.

A-3, 1st Floor, Minar Apartments,

CTS No.124/1, Plot No-83, Law College Road,

Erandwane, Pune – 411004