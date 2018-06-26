Construction Polymer Market Poised to Grow at 6.5% CAGR through 2026, Asia Pacific and Developing Countries to Witness Steady Growth

A new detailed study titled “Construction Polymer Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2026)” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the business intelligence study, the global construction polymer market is likely to grow at 6.5% CAGR through 2026.

According to the research study, the construction polymer market is likely to witness steady growth on account of a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. The resurgence in the construction sector, especially in developing regions is a key factor driving the growth of the construction polymer market around the globe. It is likely that steady growth in the construction sector will create sustained opportunities in the market.

The report segments the global construction polymer market into application market, type market, construction activity, end-use and region. The application segment is further divided into plastic wraps, floorings, windows, walls, pipings, insulation and slidings, cladding, roofs, glazing and other applications. The type segment is sub-segmented into polystyrene, polyethylene, epoxy, polycarbonate, polyisobutylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polymethylmethacrylate, polyurethane and other polymers.

The construction activity segment is bifurcated into new construction and renovation. The end use segment is categorized into housing real estate, utility, facility, commercial, industrial, transportation and other infrastructure market.

According to the business intelligence study, Asia Pacific will remain one of the leading markets for construction polymers globally. China and India are likely to remain at the forefront of demand, whereas demand is likely to remain robust in North America as well. Overall, the market is likely to benefit from the growing boom in the construction market around the globe.

The research study also analyzes the product and business strategies of some of the leading players in the market. Considering the fragmentation in the market, leading players in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and boosting their supply chains. Some of the leading players profiled in the market include HB Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, Henkel, 3M Company, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, and BASF. The leading players in the market are focusing on consolidating their base in South Korea, China, and India. The regulations in developing countries are less stringent as compared to developed countries, and this is a key reason for the proliferation of key companies in the market. It is highly likely that developing countries will witness a plethora of opportunities in the forthcoming years.

