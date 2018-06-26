Baby Diapers Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2024

According to a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the East Africa baby diapers market is fast reaching consolidation, thanks to a few leading participants, such as Procter and Gamble, Indevco Group, Johnson & Johnson, Interconsumer Products Ltd., SCA Hygiene, and Unicharm Corporation, contributing a large share to the overall revenue generated in this market. The level of competition is significantly high in this market and it is likely to intensify further in the coming years, states the research report.

As per the research study, the East Africa market for baby diapers was worth US$155.7 mn in 2015. Rising at a CAGR of 3.2% over the period from 2016 to 2024, the opportunity in this market is expected to reach US$218.7 mn by the end of the forecast period. Currently, disposable diapers enjoy a higher demand than other products available in the market for baby diapers in East Africa and the trend is anticipated to continue over the next few years.

Among regions, Kenya has surfaced as a lucrative domestic market. In 2015, it accounted for a share of nearly 43% in the overall market. With a large population base, reducing child mortality rate, stable economic conditions, and the rising disposable income of consumers, the Kenya market for baby diapers is likely to remain dominant throughout the period of the forecast, reports the market study.

Rising Awareness Level to Shift Consumers' Focus towards Baby Diapers

The East Africa baby diapers market is witnessing a significant surge. “Thanks to the rising awareness about the importance of hygiene in baby care, a remarkable rise in the uptake of baby diapers in East African countries can been seen,” states a researcher at TMR. The most important factor behind the increased demand for baby diapers in this region is the increased child birth and reduced infant mortality rates. Kenya and Uganda have observed a decline in infant mortality rate from 38 to 35.5 and 41.6 to 37.7 per 1,000 births, respectively over a couple of years, whereas, Burundi, Tanzania, and Rwanda are expected to report a noticeable surge in the child birth rate in the near future.

The increasing disposable incomes of the middle class population in these countries have allowed them spend liberally on childcare and hygiene, which is reflecting positively on the East Africa baby diapers market. Over the coming years, the increasing advertisement via a number of marketing channels and the continual advancements in products will boost the growth of this market substantially, states the research report.

Slow Decomposition Pace of Diapers to Limit Uptake

On the other hand, the East Africa market for baby diapers faces severe hindrances in its growth trajectory from the slow decomposition pace of diapers. Diapers are the third-leading consumer products that is found in landfills and hold around 30% of non-biodegradable waste, in terms of volumes. Apart from this, expendable diapers also carry a harmful element, called dioxin, which is a byproduct of paper bleaching. Over the next few years, this factor is projected to limit the demand for baby diapers to some extent in East African countries, leading to a slowdown in the overall market, notes the research study.

