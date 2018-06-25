Torque Converter Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Torque Converter Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Torque Converter Market by components (clutch plate, impeller, turbine, damper, stator), transmission type (automatic, continuously variable, dual-clutch transmission), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle), hybrid vehicle ( hybrid electric vehicle) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Torque Converter Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Torque Converter Market are Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Transtar, Kapec, Exedy, Yutaka Giken, and Sonnax Industries. According to report the global torque converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1074

Segments Covered

The report on global torque converter market covers segments such as components, transmission type, vehicle type, and hybrid vehicle. The components segments include clutch plate, impeller, turbine, damper, stator, and others. On the basis of transmission type the global torque converter market is categorized into automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission. Furthermore, on the basis of vehicle type the torque converter market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle. On the basis of hybrid vehicle the torque converter market is segmented as plug- in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1074

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global torque converter market such as, Aisin, BorgWarner, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Transtar, Kapec, Exedy, Yutaka Giken, and Sonnax Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global torque converter market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of torque converter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the torque converter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the torque converter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.