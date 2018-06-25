Textile Dyes Industry Analysis and Future Growth Opportunities By 2026

Dyes are substances that provide color by specific process when applied to a substrate. Based on the process of dyeing, that can alters any crystal structure of colored substances. Such dyes with coloring capacity are widely used in textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and paper industries. Textile dyes are employed on textile materials such as yarns, fibers, and fabrics. These textile materials can be dyed using semi-continuous, continuous, or batch processes. The textile dyeing process is recognized as one of the most hazardous and environmentally unfriendly industrial processes. Therefore, it is important to understand the critical points of the dyeing process to find alternative eco-friendly methods.

Textile Dyes Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the textile dyes market can be primarily segmented into cellulose, protein, and synthetic. In terms of dye type, the market can be divided into acid, base, reactive, direct, solvent dyes, disperse dyes and others. Based on fiber type, the textile dyes market can be segregated into nylon, wool, cotton, polyester, acrylic, viscose, and others. The cotton segment accounted for large share of the market in 2017. Cotton fiber has the capability to retain many dyes. It is washable and can be ironed. These properties make cotton clothes being in high demand among people and they are top mass-produced clothing products. However, viscose is a rapidly growing fiber segment due its low cost and easy dyeing properties.

Textile Dyes Market: DROs

Rise in demand for organic dyes used for sustainable textiles and clothing is driving the textile dyes market. Increase in R&D investment in non-toxic and natural dyes, constant innovation in textile chemistry, and development of dye systems that consume less water in order to prevent pollution are the major factors driving the textile dyes market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by toxic substances such as lead, arsenic, and heavy metals in dyes has negatively impacted the industry and also led to the creation of stringent & stringent regulations.

Textile Dyes Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the textile dyes market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held major share of the textile dyes market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Expansion in the textile industry, wherein textile dyes are primarily used as coloring agents for the production of clothing with color esthetics, is also boosting the textile dyes market.

