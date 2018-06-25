Surgical Lasers Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 3 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Surgical Lasers Market by product type, procedure, and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Surgical Lasers Market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the rising incidence of chronic disorders coupled with rapidly aging population, rise in number of ophthalmic disorders, and growing demand for less invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of these disorders. In addition to this, ongoing technological innovations in the field of medical lasers will further contribute to the market growth. However, high cost of laser assisted surgical procedures will hamper the market growth.

Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation:

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:

Nd:YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

CO2 Lasers

Argon Lasers

Other Surgical Lasers

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Procedure, 2016-2025:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Oncology

Dentistry

Cardiology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Gynecology

Other Applications

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical lasers market are BISON MEDICAL, Spectranetics Corporation, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Fotona d.o.o., Boston Scientific Corporation, Jena Surgical GmbH, IRIDEX Corporation, Gebrüder Martin GmbH & Co. KG, Biolitec AG, Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Cynosure Inc., LightScalpel, LLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Surgical Lasers Inc.These players are focusing on either upgrading existing product or new product development to gain competitive edge over other players in the market leading to larger market share.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for a majority share of the global surgical lasers market in 2016 owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of reimbursement for the laser assisted procedures in the region. The Asia-Pacific surgical lasers market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the benefits of laser assisted surgeries.

