Solid State Lighting Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

The global solid state lighting market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for high efficiency lighting and growing need for long life HID lights. Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Steep increase in the adoption of fluorescent lights is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. OSRAM Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, and AIXTRON SE are the major investors in the solid state lighting market.

Also, increasing initiatives from government and increasing use of plasma lights in horticulture are major factors responsible for fuelling the growth of solid state lighting market. Also, technological advancements and low maintenance cost of induction lighting is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of solid state lighting market. On the other hand, high implementation and equipment costs and lack of standardization are major factors hindering the growth of solid state lighting market. Also, high initial cost of solid state lighting products is another factor that may hamper the market growth.

Major Key Players

Cree, Inc. (U.S.),

Acuity brands lighting, Inc. (U.S.),

Energy Focus, Inc. (U.S.),

Osram Licht AG (Germany),

Panasonic corporation (Japan),

Eaton corporation PLC (Ireland),

Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (Netherlands),

Samsung electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

General electric (U.S.), and Intematix corporation (U.S.). are some key market participants profiled in MRFR’s report.

Globally the market for Solid State Lighting market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~8% from 2016 to 2022.

Segmentation

The solid state lighting market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Installation Type: Comprises of New Installation and Retrofit Installation

Segmentation by Offering: Comprises of Hardware, Software and Services

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of General Lighting, Backlighting, Automotive Lighting, Medical Lighting and Others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Solid State Lighting Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Germany, China, Japan and India are anticipated to drive the growth of the solid state lighting market in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as OSRAM Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation (Japan), and AIXTRON SE among others. The increasing adoption of solid state lighting in indoor and outdoor lighting applications in developing countries such as India and China is responsible for driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Solid state lighting market in Rest of the World is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing demand for energy saving lighting applications and growing demand for HID lighting in the region. Also, increasing infrastructure development in Middle East & Africa is another major factor fuelling the growth of solid state lighting market.

