Small Wind Power Market 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

Market Highlights:

Small wind turbines can be developed to meet the specifications suitable for the domestic and international (developed and developing) markets. These turbines can be coupled with diesel generators, batteries and other distributed energy sources for remote use where there is no access to the grid. One of the primary drivers for the growth of small wind power market, is the important part played by the government initiatives and policies. In many countries such as Japan and EU countries, policies such as feed-in tariffs, net metering, tax credits, and capital subsidies are the major energy policies geared, specifically, towards small wind.

Currently, China has the largest number of small wind project projects under planning and construction phase, which is followed by Japan. The small wind project market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 525.9 million in 2016, and it is projected to reach USD 1,338.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.38% percent.

Industry Top Key Players:

The key players of global small wind power market are Ennera Energy and Mobility, S.L. (Spain), Eocycle Technologies Inc. (Canada), Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd (China), Guangzhou HY Energy Technology Co., Ltd (China),Kingspan Group Plc. (Ireland), Northern Power Systems Corp. (U.S.), Bergey Wind Power Co. Inc. (U.S.), XZERES Wind Corporation (U.S.), Endurance Wind Power Inc. (Canada), Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd (U.K.), and City Windmills Holdings PLC (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

Global Small Wind Powers Market, By Grid Connectivity

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Global Small Wind Powers Market, By Axis

Horizontal Axis

Vertical Axis

Global Small Wind Powers Market, By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Research Analysis:

Based on grid connectivity, Off-Grid accounted for the largest market share of 63.84% in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,224.9 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.06% during the forecast period. An off-grid solution is a system that works independently and is not connected to the electricity distribution system. In this applications, small wind electric systems can be used in combination with other components, including a small solar electric system to create hybrid power systems. Hybrid power systems can provide reliable off-grid power for homes, farms, or even entire communities that are far from the nearest utility lines. On-Grid, valued at USD 1,260.5 million, was the second-largest market in 2016. In this type small wind turbine system is linked to the utility grid. When the wind system produces more electricity than what a household requires, the excess is sent or sold to the utility. With this type of grid connection, your wind turbine will operate only when the utility grid is available.

