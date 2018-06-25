Bio Fuels Market 2018 Research Report, Industry Size, Growth Rate, Trends by Manufacturers| Industry Demand and Regional Outlook to 2023

The growth of the global biofuels market is majorly driven by the cleaner emission of biofuels than traditional fossil fuels. The biofuels market is increasingly used in the transportation sector as blended fuels to power automobiles and reduce the use of gasoline and diesel. The market is further driven by the requirement to meet climate change targets and the obligation to reduce CO 2 emissions from transport sector operations. Recent strict legislations on global automotive sector have increased the use of biofuels as vehicle fuels in Europe and North American. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the rise in price of raw materials and increased use of electric vehicles in the transport sector.

The demand for this kind of fuel has gone up dramatically, hence, Market Research Future an organization that possesses special expertise in providing market research reports decided to publish a report on this market. The report titled ‘Global Bio Fuels Market’ states that in the forthcoming forecast period of 2018-2023, the market will grow at an astonishing pace.

The automobile plays an important role in displacing fossil fuels and is a cleaner and renewable alternative. Also, the use of biofuels in fuel mix reduces toxic emissions from transport sector and helps achieve climate change targets. Furthermore, the biofuel blend has a very positive impact on improving the air quality and reduce particulate emissions. This in turn will improve health standards and can have positive impacts on the environment. The use of biofuel blend has been made mandatory in several countries as they also qualify for carbon credits.