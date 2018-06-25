Alcohol-based Disinfectants Companies Focusing on the Untapped Asia-Pacific Market

The report “Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020” provides valuable predictions for the alcohol-based disinfectants market. According to the report, the market will expand at a 9.0% CAGR during 2014 to 2020.The global alcohol-based disinfectants market was worth US$1.19 billion in 2013 and is estimated to reach a total value of US$2.18 billion by end of 2020. In terms of volume, the global demand for alcohol-based disinfectants was recorded at 424.9 kilo tons in 2013.

According to the CDC, the application of alcohol gel hand sanitizer in classrooms resulted in an overall reduction in absenteeism attributed to infection by 19.8%. The study was conducted in the past decade for a total of 16 elementary schools and 6,000 students. The properties of alcohol-based disinfectants include a rapid evaporation rate and a high efficiency to kill germs. It has made alcohol-based disinfectants highly popular for both institutional and domestic purposes.The growing number of hospital-acquired infection cases will fuel the demand for hand-sanitizing products. Increasing awareness about hygiene will further support the growth of the global alcohol-based disinfectants market. However, the global alcohol-based disinfectants market will face the key challenge of usage of non-alcohol based disinfectants as substitutes.

The main product segments of the global alcohol-based disinfectants market are methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, and n-Propyl alcohol. Together, ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol dominated the market with over 70% of the global demand in 2013. The demand for these alcohol-based disinfectants will significantly fuel the usage of hand hygiene products worldwide. By application, the global alcohol-based disinfectants market is classified into hand sanitizers, clinical devices, clinical surfaces, and others. The hand sanitizer application segment boasted the largest market share of over 55% in 2013.

Geographically, the global alcohol-based disinfectants market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America dominates the global alcohol-based disinfectants market and held a total of 32% of the market share in 2013, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.Asia Pacific will emerge as the key destination for manufacturers of alcohol-based disinfectants. This can be attributed to the accelerating economic development in this region along with the growing disposable income. This trend has encouraged several manufacturers to aim at establishing new capacities in Asia Pacific. However, the higher usage of alcohol-based disinfectants in Europe will fuel the growth of the Europe alcohol-based disinfectants market significantly. The market demand for alcohol-based disinfectants in Europe is predicted to grow at a 9.0% CAGR from 2014 to 2020.

Market players operating in the global alcohol-based disinfectants market will benefit from the untapped Asia Pacific market opportunities, as Asia Pacific is projected to be a hotspot for alcohol-based disinfectants. Some of the top companies in the global alcohol-based disinfectants market are Johnson & Johnson, BODE Chemie GmbH, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab Inc., and DuPont.