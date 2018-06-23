Gaming addiction is now officially a mental health disorder

New Delhi, 23rd June 2018: In its new International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the WHO has classified addiction to digital and video gaming as a mental health disorder. It described the addiction as a ‘pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior’ that becomes so extensive it ‘takes precedence over other life interests’. It is imperative to make people aware of this condition and ensure that those who suffer get appropriate and timely help.

In those with a ‘Gaming disorder’, gaming takes precedence over other activities to the extent that everything else is pushed to the periphery. The condition can lead to significant distress and impairment in personal, familial, social, educational or occupational functioning. Apart from this, it can also cause disturbed sleep patterns, diet problems and deficiency in physical activities.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India said, “A person addicted to gaming can spend anywhere between 10 and 14 hours a day playing. Most of these people have some underlying social and psychological conditions as well. For gaming disorder to be diagnosed, the behavior pattern must be of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning and would normally have been evident for at least 12 months. Increasingly, there is a lack of interaction among family members primarily because each of them is engrossed in some screen or the other. And children emulate what parents and other elders do.”

Many parents wake up to this disorder in their children only when there is a drastic drop in academics, a failure in professional life, or visible social alienation.

Adding further, Dr Jitender Nagpal Senior Psychiatrist said, “Recovery from this condition can take anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks of intense cognitive therapy. Under this, they are taught how to handle the craving for playing games, counter discomfort, and focus on other healthier recreations. Children alone can’t be corrected. Today, parents hardly have any time to spend with their children unlike old times. It is important for them to give children adequate time and attention to prevent such addictions. Presence cannot and should not be substituted by presents.”

Some tips from HCFI

· Interact with children: Instead of giving them a phone to keep them busy, spend some time interacting with them and talking to them. This will eliminate the need for a device.

· Put computers or TVs in shared spaces: This way it will be easier to keep track of their usage and limit screen time.

· Opt for a tech-free time: Ensure devoting few hours in a day to zero screen time for the entire household.

· Watch your habits: If, as parents, you devote a lot of time to mobiles and computers, children are naturally inclined to follow suit. Be a positive role model for them.

· Eat together: Meal times should be free from screens and a time for the family to sit together and eat. Make this a practice.

· Indulge in physical activity: Ensure that the children spend sufficient time in outdoor activities. This will make them less prone to using Smartphone.