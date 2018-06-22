Viscose Staple Fiber Market Opportunity Assessment, Challenges, Key Vendor Analysis, Size, Share by 2022

Viscose Staple Fiber Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Viscose Staple Fiber, also termed as rayon, is a type of hybrid nylon fabric used in the production of different types of apparel and the other functional clothing. Viscose fibers have a high amount of moisture retention. They do not shrink easily, and are also biodegradable. Factors such as high demand for apparels and a growing adaptation to viscose fabrics, due to an ambiguity in cotton prices, are anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming period.

Top Key Manufacturers of Viscose Staple Fiber market are :-

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Kelheim-Fibres

Sanyou

Aoyang Technology

Fulida Group

Chengdu Huaming

Other

Viscose Staple Fiber Market by Product Type:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Others

Viscose Staple Fiber Market by Applications:

Apparels

Home textiles

Others

Geographical Analysis of Viscose Staple Fiber Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Viscose Staple Fiber Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Viscose Staple Fiber Industry is categorized based on product types such as Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Modified Fiber, Strong Fiber. Viscose Staple Fiber Market is categorized based on application into Underwear, Outerwear.

Viscose Staple Fiber Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). North America has been at the forefront with regards to market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Viscose Staple Fiber Market include Schweighofer Fiber GmbH, Aditya Birla Group, Fulida, Glanzstoff Industries, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, Lenzing AG, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Kelheim Fibers, Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp. Ltd., Avtex Fibers, Inc., Sateri, Yizheng Prosperity Chemical, Sniace Group, Swan Fiber Co., Texpert India Pvt. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group, Zhejiang, Yibin Grace Group Co. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

