Structural Steel Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 5.45% Over 2023

In 2014, the Global Structural Steel Market was evaluated around USD 79.87 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 128.75 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% over the forecast period. Robust recovery of construction market in emerged markets of the UK, U.S., and Germany is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. Steel segments like wide flanges, angles, I-beams, and channels are extensively utilized in construction market due to their brilliant energy efficiency and design flexibility. Exponential technological developments in market for production maximization and cost reduction have boosted the high performance structural steel demand. The product demonstrates advanced properties like excellent ductility and seismic resistance, high strength, speed of erection and ease of fabrication. Rising application scope in an extensive non-residential applications range involving data centers, manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, big box retail stores, and airports is anticipated to strengthen the demand. Elevated economic growth rate in developing regions has render governments’ considerable capital to fund the public infrastructure like hospitals, bridges, housing societies, and offices.

The global structural steel market has been split into non-residential and residential sections. In 2015, the non-residential appear as the leading application section, due to rising demand for superior-quality construction material in commercial, industrial, institutional buildings and offices. It is most frequently utilized in industrial building as its massive strength is advantageous not just for structural reliability but also for settling possible affect of repairs. Developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and Hong Kong have experienced rapid expansion rate in non-residential section during the last few years due to the implementation of dedicated novel construction methods like reclamation and design-and-build methods.

Major industry participants are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Arcelor Mittal S.A., Hebei Group, POSCO, Baosteel Group Co., Wuhan Group, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. (HSC Ltd.), Bohai Group, Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, Baogang Group, Anyang Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Limited among others. Other major companies in the global market are also implementing several strategic initiatives involving mergers & acquisition to achieve a superior competitive edge and intensify their geographic range.

Northern Asia rules the global market due to rapid industrial development, technological advancements, increasing construction expenditure, and high GDP growth rates. China is anticipated to appear as the leading country in this region owing to population expansion combined with elevated GDP expansion. Rising number of public-private partnership (PPP) projects are expected to compliment the market demand further. Favorable government regulations involving Make-in-India combined with major augment in foreign direct investments are expected to remain the major market growth driving factor for the South Asian countries.

