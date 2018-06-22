Oil and Gas Storage Market 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-

Oil and gas storage plays a significant role in ensuring the reliability of supply to meet the demands of the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas storage containers hold liquids, compressed natural gas for short or longer term storage. The deregulation of oil and natural gas operations has made storage an important part of operations for oil and gas companies. These stored oil and natural gas are increasingly used for commercial and operational purposes and requirements by oil and gas companies to meet seasonal demands. Oil and gas are stored in the period of low demand in storage facilities and are withdrawn from storage facilities during periods of peak and high demand. The oil and gas storage market is predominantly classified as underground storage and above ground storage.

The growing demand for oil and natural gas has resulted in increase in exploration of oil and gas fields, which are used as aboveground and underground facilities.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.