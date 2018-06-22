Myocardial Ischemia Market 2018 Global Size: approximate CAGR of 6.1% with Prestigious Players like Sandoz International, Daiichi Sankyo, etc. – Declares MRFR

Universal Myocardial Ischemia Market 2018 Research Report implements a comprehensive study on Market Research Future. The restraints that are likely to hamper the growth of Myocardial Ischemia market. The report aims to provide an overview of Global Myocardial Ischemia Market with Top Merchants and worldwide Segmentation. Forecast till 2023.

Market Highlights:

Global Myocardial Ischemia Market Is Expected To Grow At An Approximate CAGR Of 6.1% During The Forecast Period. The increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease and diabetes and growing obese population is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness, low per capita healthcare expenditure in the low- and middle-income countries, and high cost for research and development followed by stringent government policies for clinical trials and development of new drugs are estimated to restrain the market growth.

Top Players:

Baxter (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Taxus Cardium. (U.S.), ViroMed Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Atrium (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan), etc.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global myocardial ischemia market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and increasing prevalence of coronary heart diseases. Apart from this, the changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure boost the market within the Americas. Additionally, the increasing obese population and increasing smoking population contribute to the market growth.

Followed by the Americas, Europe stands second in the global myocardial ischemia market. This can be attributed to the availability of funds for research, huge patient population, and government support for research and development. On a regional basis, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market in developed economies such as Italy, the U.K., France, and others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies such as India, China, and Australia, and a continuously developing healthcare sector. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector was estimated to be one of the fastest growing industries and is expected to reach USD 280 billion by 2020.

Segmentation:

The global myocardial ischemia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging test and stress test. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into Electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, nuclear scan, coronary angiography, cardiac CT scan, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication and surgery. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antiplatelet agents, glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors, antithrombotic agents, beta-adrenergic blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor blockers, thrombolytics, analgesics, and others. The antiplatelet agents segment is segmented into aspirin, vorapaxar, clopidogrel, and others. The glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors segment is sub-segmented into abciximab, tirofiban, eptifibatide, and others. The antithrombotic agents segment is sub-segmented into heparin, bivalirudin, enoxaparin, and others. The beta-adrenergic blockers segment is sub-segmented into metoprolol, esmolol, and others. The Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors segment is sub-segmented into enalapril, captopril, lisinopril, and others. The angiotensin-receptor blockers are sub-segmented into candesartan, valsartan, and others. The thrombolytics segment is sub-segmented into tenecteplase, alteplase (t-PA) and others. The analgesics segment is sub-segmented into morphine sulfate, ketobemidone hydrochloride, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, and enhanced external counterpulsation.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, academic institutes, and others.

