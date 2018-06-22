Lithium-Ion Battery Market will Value US$88.47 billion in 2023

A research study titled, “Lithium-Ion Battery Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market was worth USD 22.02 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 88.47 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.71% during the forecast period. They are a standout amongst the most well-known sorts of rechargeable batteries for portable electronics, with a high energy density, minor memory effect and low self-discharge. LIBs are gaining traction for military, battery electric vehicle and aviation applications. Lithium-ion batteries can be harmful since they contain a combustible electrolyte and might be kept pressurized. A battery cell charged too rapidly could cause a short circuit, prompting explosions and outbreak of fire. Because of these risks, testing norms are more stringent than those for acid-electrolyte batteries, requiring both a more extensive scope of test conditions and extra battery-specific tests.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Automotive

Energy storage systems

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Johnson Controls, NEC, Saft Groupe S.A, LG Chem, Panasonic, Hitachi, BYD Company, A123 Systems and Toshiba. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to indicate high income gains over the forecast period. Expanding interest for mobiles and tablets in different nations including India, China, Japan and Thailand is foreseen to increase industry development over the figure period. North America is anticipated to witness a huge development over the gauge time frame inferable from the developing electric vehicle and consumer electronics sales in nations including U.S. and Mexico.

