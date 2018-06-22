Imagica sets a new benchmark with the launch of 3rd new attraction within 6 months – Imagica High Street

Highlights:

 Imagica registers strong growth in footfalls in the month of June, banking on the new introductions like Chhota Bheem and House Of Stars, along with several mind-boggling entertainment options and fascinating rides

 Guests to experience House Of Stars, Eyelusion, Vertigo and more at a redeemable cover charge of only Rs. 399/- at Imagica High Street

India’s favourite theme park destination, Imagica, today announced the launch of their 3rd attraction within 6 months, furthering excitement with the introduction of the best detour option for guests –Imagica High Street.

The new attraction provides the guests with Personalised shopping, dining and entertainment options at repackaged pricing for guests en route monsoon outings. Designed in a way to cater to every age group, Imagica High Street aims to provide a sneak peek of the park, with access to some of its finest F&B outlets, retail store, entertainment zone and attractions. The new introduction at Imagica aims to open doors for everyone, giving guests an option to enter at a cover charge of Rs 399. As guests enter, they can further choose how to spend their day as per their interest. Imagica High Street is set to entertain guests starting Thursday, June 21 onwards.

Imagica has emerged as the most sought after theme park and family holiday destination as it has witnessed healthy double-digit percentage growth in footfalls in the month of June 2018 (compared to June 2017), owing to myriad exciting rides and entertainment options, and new introductions Chhota Bheem and House Of Stars. Imagica High Street becomes the third attraction that has been added in the last six months to Imagica’s ever-growing bouquet of offerings. The growing popularity of Imagica has resulted in a number of collaborations with big players in the Indian entertainment industry such as Green Gold Animation, LIVE Viacom18, Kloneworld and more.

Come monsoon, Imagica targets bikers, trekkers, cyclists groups and weekend travellers, along with its regular consumer groups of family and youngsters to take a detour to the park. Imagica High Street gives access to attractions such as House Of Stars – India’s First Bollywood Hall Of Fame, Eyelusion – India’s First Augmented Reality Experience, Vertigo – Unique Virtual Reality Attraction, Family Entertainment Zone and much more at a nominal cover charge. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous meal at Imagica Capital, Roberto’s Food Court and the Spanish Restaurant Arrmada, as they take a pit-stop to experience the lush green theme park, well equipped with rides, retail stores and kiosks and interesting activities alike, for optimum amusement. Furthermore, Imagica also introduces special upgrade packages for Indoor Rides and Outdoor rides from Imagica High Street.

Talking about its unique monsoon offer, Dhimant Bakshi, Joint CEO, Adlabs Imagica shares, “Imagica is open for guests across all seasons, with international standards of regulations to ensure utmost safety and security. This is to guarantee that our guests have a brilliant time. Our strategic location, in the middle of two prominent cities, Mumbai and Pune, helps us leverage upon the travellers who set out in search of new experiences every monsoon. There is major tourist movement observed in the surrounding areas of the city such as Lonavala and Khandala, during this season, looking for outdoor activities and adventure. Imagica High Street is introduced keeping in mind these travellers. We offer our guests the best detour to refresh and rejuvenate within a very economic price point. We have seen enthusiastic response from our guests for all the new attractions in the recent past. It has boosted both guest experience and footfalls at the park. We are sure that our efforts to keep offering the best engagement packages will be well received by our guests this entire monsoon season.”