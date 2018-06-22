Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market: Introduction

Rigorously increasing population of vehicles is putting astounding pressure on the parking systems and facilities, throughout the world. Continuous surge in the number of vehicles demand for efficient vehicle management systems as well as parking systems. Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection is an important element of today’s efficient parking systems. Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection Sensors are capable of recognizing the optical characters, and have alert capabilities to notify the operators in case of number match. Moreover, soaring integration of parking spaces with automated technologies is also pushing the demand for Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection Sensors in a positive manner.

Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the present scenario, deployment of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection technology in traffic enforcement, and security & surveillance applications is witnessing traction, thus driving the Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection Sensors market. Furthermore, reinforcing traffic regulations and government initiatives to enhance road safety by increasing the implementation of Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection systems is also turning to be one of the major driving factor in the Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection Sensors market in a positive manner.

Ambiguous characters on number plates create turmoil in the recognition of vehicle numbers, and is presently a critical challenge in the industry.

Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of application, sensor type, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the Application for Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market as:-

Major segments of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market on the basis of the application include:

• Parking Management

• Law Enforcement

• Speed Enforcement

• Low-emission zone charging

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of the Sensor Type for Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market as:-

The major segments of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market on the basis of the sensor type include:

• Radar

• Video

• Loop Detection

• Infrared

• Multi-Sensors

• Others

Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market in Europe is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the high technological innovation in Automated Number Plate Recognition and Detection Sensor technologies. Europe region is expected to be followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market includes Vigilant Solutions Inc., Siemens AG, Tattile Srl, Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd., Q-Free ASA, and Bosch Security Systems.