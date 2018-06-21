Vascular Closure Devices Market is Set to Witness an Uptick during 2024

Vascular access site complications following catheterization procedures are one of the most frequent causes of morbidity. Manual compression is the most commonly followed procedure in achieving hemostasis of the arterial site. However manual compression frequently requires anticoagulation, prolonged bed rest and patient discomfort, along with time constraints for healthcare providers. Vascular closure devices (VCDs) have emerged as an alternative to mechanical compression in order to reduce the hemostasis that includes biodegradable plugs, sutures, staples or ultrasound.

Vascular closure devices offer advantages over manual compression in terms of patient easiness, reduction in ambulation period, and clotting time, however complications related to the femoral site are still present. The main goal is to prevent vascular access site complications, and achieving rapid hemostasis. These are effective and well tolerated in the procedures that do not use anti coagulation and in diagnostic procedures. Due to the several advantages of VCDs over the traditional mode of hemostasis, they are widely used in both diagnostic and interventional procedures. Various types of vascular closures are developed over a period of time that incorporate different mechanisms. The safety of VCDs remains in uncertainty as they may rise the risk of infection and leg ischemia. The benefits conveyed by VCDs are supposed to be costly; particularly in case of invasive VCDs. The increasing desire for radial access in the coronary procedures, is a major concern for VCDs market, as the radial artery can be closed more easily, thus opposing the need for invasive VCDs. This could also result in a swing from invasive VCDs to the low-priced manual compression device.

The inherent vascular closure device market has been segmented by types of devices and geography. The types of devices include the manual compression and vascular closure devices. The VCDs are of two types: active and passive. Passive VCDs provide enhanced hemostasis with mechanical compression but do not give prompt hemostasis. The passive VCDs are further classified as hemostatic pad,(Chito seal, CloSur pad, Neptune pad, Syvek patch and Dstat), and compression devices (femostop system, compass system, clamp ease, safeguard dressing and x press device). Active VCDs are categorized as suture devices, clips, polyglycolic acid devices, and collagen plug devices. Collagen plug devices consist of two type’s angioseal and vasoseal whereas polyglycolic acid consists of mynx and exoseal. Based on the geography the VCDs can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

An increasing range of endovascular procedures, preference for minimal invasive surgeries, decrease in the rate of vascular complications after the use of VCDs (angioseal and perclose), increasing catheterization related procedures, reimbursement for diagnostic procedures carried out, ease in usage and quick hemostatic properties of VCDs, and comfort provided to the patients are the major factors responsible to drive the market of VCDs. The increasing cost of implantable vascular devices, complications associated with VCD, low adoption of advance technology in the emerging countries, the rising incidences of leg ischemia, growing infection has resulted in decline in VCDs market. The number of peripheral vascular procedures is increasing yearly, leading to sustainment and stabilization of the market of invasive VCDs.

The major players in VCDs are St. Jude Medical, Morris Innovative Research, Vascular Solutions,

Abbott Laboratories, Cardiva Medical, Cardinal Health, Marine Polymer Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Advanced Vascular Dynamics, Benrikal Services, Scion BioMedical. St Jude’s is the leader in the global vascular closure devices market.

