Two-Factor Authentication Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:
Two Factor Authentication, also known as 2FA, two step verifications. The emerging trends of market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, the Two-Factor Authentication Market is derived by the increase in volume of online transactions, high level of security provided by hardware OTP tokens, adherence to compliance mandates and the Challenges are the inconvenience of carrying hardware tokens and vulnerability to threats, lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries, rise in number of technical defects and others.
The study indicates that low-cost, safe and secure authentication infrastructure to support a variety of cloud services. It gives the PKI service more flexibility so that users can authenticate to cloud applications on any computer or device, at the office, or at home. Two Factor Authentication process can help to lower the number of cases of identity theft on the Internet, as well as phishing via email.
The global Two-Factor Authentication Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~8.78 Billion by 2023, at ~19.6% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.
Key Players
The prominent players in the Two-factor authentication system Market are –Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), VASCO Data Security International Inc. (US), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Safran S.A (France), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), CA Technologies (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Crossmatch Technologies Inc. (US) and 3M Company(US), among others.
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Two-factor authentication market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The Two-Factor Authentication analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, and consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Two-Factor Authentication industry. The Key Vendors such as Entrust, Gemalto, RSA Security, SecurEnvoy, VASCO Data Security International, and many more are the major player in this market. The Two-Factor Authentication Market report includes company share analysis for the major companies operating in this market by major regions. Europe market in 2016, owing to major Two-factor authentication manufacturing companies based out here. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Two-factor authentication market
Segments:
The global Two-factor authentication system market has been segmented on the basis of types, model, technology, end -users and region.
Two-factor authentication system Market by Types:
- One-time passwords
- Public key infrastructure
- Others
Two-factor authentication system Market by Model:
- Smart Card with Pin
- Smart Card with Biometric Technology
- Biometric Technology with Pin
- Two-Factor Biometric Technology
- One Time Password with Pin
- Others
Two-factor authentication system Market by Technology:
- Physical and Logical Access Control
- SafeNet OTP Authenticators
- Out-of-Band Authenticators
- MobilePKI Office Suite
- PKI Authenticators
- Others
Two-factor authentication system Market by End-User:
- Banking and Finance
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Government
- Travel and Immigration
- Military and Defense
- Commercial Security
- Others
Two-factor authentication system Market by Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Rest of the World
Study Objectives of Two-Factor Authentication Market:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Two-Factor Authentication
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
- To analyze the Two-Factor Authentication market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Two-Factor Authentication.
Intended Audience
- Raw material providers
- Companies in the MFA technology market
- Authentication applications and software designing companies
- Electronics and semiconductor companies
- Investment community interested in the MFA technology market
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government and financial institutions
- Technology standards organizations
- Technology investors
- System Integrators
