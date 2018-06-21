Nuclear Ionizer Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2025

The world has witnessed an increase in consumption of electricity, which has led to a rise in demand for fossil fuels and renewable fuels. Nuclear power plays an important role in the global power sector. Increasing investment in R&D and advanced technologies to generate power is estimated to drive the nuclear energy market. This, in turn, is likely to augment the global nuclear ionizer market. Ionizers are primarily utilized to ground insulated materials, as they cannot be grounded by attaching a cord. There are primarily three ways to make ions from ionizers.

Nuclear and photon ionizers are used to make ions from ionizers. Nuclear ionizers utilize radioactive materials and need to adhere to government regulations, i.e., the Nuclear Regulatory Commission requires that those who possess nuclear devices be licensed. While photon ionizers employ x-rays and are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There are four major types of ionizers, namely, AC, pulsed DC, steady-state DC, and nuclear. AC ionizers utilize a transformer to increase the AC power line voltage. Thus, most AC ionizers rely on blowers or fans. Pulsed DC ionizers utilize separate power supplies to generate positive and negative voltages. Steady-state DC ionizers also employ separate power supplies and emitters; however, instead of alternating positive and negative, both supply voltage continuously. Nuclear ionizers are non-electric and are commonly utilized in explosive or flammable environments. They are used as they require low maintenance. Nuclear air ionizers are employed to generate diverse ions of positive and negative polarity by air molecules with radiation. Nuclear air ionizers is also used to generate an electric field of alternative polarity near the source of generation of the multiplicity of ions. The nuclear material is a balanced source of negative and positive alpha ions. The major restraint of the market is the necessity of regulatory paperwork in order to use nuclear ionizers.

The alpha radiation type of nuclear ionizer need to be located very close to the source of the surface to achieve optimum results. It needs to be placed about 1.5 inches (3.81 centimeters) from the surface to which it is to be affective. It is very difficult to accomplish ionization between two surfaces with nuclear ionizers due to the requirement of being very close to the target surface. While, nuclear ionization sources operate adequately for several applications such as in an assembly line process. However, in some applications nuclear ionization sources cannot operate in large areas where air can be ionized. The nuclear ionizer market can be segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into analytical laboratories and cleanrooms environments. Nuclear ionizer can also be used in mini environments in semiconductor, flat panel display, optics, and storage media manufacturing. It is utilized in flammable or explosive environments, where electrical ionizers are not suitable.

