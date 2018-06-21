Newcastle University’s Employability Seminar in India

New Delhi, June 21, 2018: Newcastle University, UK, a major research-intensive university, located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the north-east of England, concluded its last leg of the employability seminar in Chennai. The seminar had started from June 15, 2018 in Delhi followed by Mumbai and Bangalore for offer holding students considering a course of study at Newcastle University, UK for the 2018/19 academic year.

The seminar was arranged for the students and parents to get insights of the university life and career prospects during and after studying at Newcastle University. Faculty members from Newcastle University International Office, Business School, Engineering and Biosciences came to India to be a part of this seminar and help students get all the required information. Present at the event were Ms. Naomi Oosman – Watts, Assistant Director (Career Management) – Careers Service, Dr. Kamelia Boodhoo, Reader in Sustainable Process Technology and International Co-ordinator – School of Engineering, Ms. Laura Mitford, International Student Recruitment Manager – Faculty of Medical Sciences, Ms. Sarah Beech, International Recruitment Manager – Business School and Ms. Preety Bansal, Country Manager- India

Commenting on the Employability Seminar, Ms. Preety Bansal, Country Manager-India, Newcastle University-UK, said, “Acknowledging the fact that one of the top concerns of any international student is ‘Employability and career support’, Newcastle University decided to host ‘Employability Seminars’ to showcase the excellent Careers support the University offers in helping our students prepare for employment whilst they are with us and after they graduate. The platform also provided a good opportunity for our offer holders to speak to us face to face and get answers to all their queries, needed for an informed decision making.” Furthering on it Ms. Bansal said, “We also announced our GREAT India Scholarships during the events, which are 100 % scholarships for meritorious students. The events were very well received, and the feedback suggests that this has helped our offer holders gain full confidence on their decision of studying at Newcastle”

The seminar commenced with an introduction session between the students which was followed by Ms. Watts sharing details about how the university helps its students make a career that allows them global-mobility and opens international links for them through their network around the world. Sharing the experience of the Employability Seminar in India Ms. Watts said, “It was a real pleasure to come to these events in India and be able to meet such talented and enthusiastic students who have selected Newcastle University as their destination of choice. As one of the largest careers services in the UK we have an extremely comprehensive programme of support for employability including individual support for students, placements and internships as well as a bespoke offer for students joining us from India.” Adding on she shares, “The students we met at the events were well informed and ambitious about their future careers, we were able to provide them with information and advice on how to make the most out of their time at University to enhance their career prospects.”

Ms. Watts’ presentation highlighted that Newcastle University is ‘one of the most targeted universities’ among employers in the UK. She also shared with the students’ information about special services such as assisting students with placement opportunities and on the Campus jobs for the students to gain part time work experience during the course. The seminar was followed by an open house for asking questions, where the students enquired about the various scholarship details. There were many queries about the various accommodation facilities and the way to ensure employment after the completion of the course.

The main purpose behind this event was to address the queries of the students who wanted to apply to Newcastle University.

Sharing the experience at the seminar, Giridhar Venkatraman , our offer holder said, “I’ve chosen to pursue a master’s in International Marketing from Newcastle. It is a solid choice owing not just to the progressive course, but also the university’s support by having me as a recipient of the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship worth 50% of the tuition fee. The support teams in India and in the UK were very helpful and understanding, giving me enough leeway and support when I had a few issues of my own. The employability seminar was both informative and reassuring that kick-starting a career in the UK was well within the realm of possibilities. Overall, I’ve been nothing but happy with how things have turned out, thanks to Newcastle University!

Employability Seminar is an annual event hosted by Newcastle University for the Indian students to get better insights about the university and have a clear picture before they head to the U.K to study. The seminar helps the students to understand the pre-departure and post departure requirements and what their initial days at the university will look like. This is followed by explaining to the students the appropriate steps they should take to enhance their opportunities for employment after the completion of the course.

About Newcastle University:

Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The Research Excellence Framework 2014 (REF) placed Newcastle University 16th in the UK for Research Power and most of our research (78%) were assessed to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Newcastle University is honored with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

Newcastle University is also ranked:

– 1st in the UK for Computing Science research impact, 3rd in the UK for Civil Engineering research power and 11th in the UK for Mathematical Sciences research.

– 3rd in the UK for English, and in the top 12 for Geography, Architecture, and Planning, and Cultural and Media Studies research quality

– 4th amongst UK medical schools for Clinical Medicine research intensity

Newcastle University is also among the top 20 universities in the country for careers prospects in the UK, 95% of its 2016 UK/EU graduates entered employment or further study within six months of graduating (Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education Survey 2015/16).

For more information, please visit Newcastle University, UK website: http://www.ncl.ac.uk/