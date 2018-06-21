Haffner Law Assists Fire Victims with Fire Insurance Coverage Claim

The California-based law firm works with clients in recovering full compensation from their fire insurance coverage.

[CALIFORNIA, 06/21/2018] – Haffner Law helps fire victims obtain the fire insurance coverage that they deserve. The Los Angeles law firm understands the stress and anxiety in dealing with a fire breaking out in their home or business.

Haffner Law explains that being overwhelmed or not knowing what to do after a fire is normal. An insurance company that makes it difficult to file a claim can compound a victim’s frustration.

Dealing with Insurers who are Unwilling to Cooperate

According to Haffner Law, some insurers are unwilling to cooperate with victims of a fire breakout. In some cases, insurers may try to point the victim as the one responsible for the fire damage. For this reason, it is essential to work with a fire damage lawyer.

Haffner Law adds, “Working with a fire damage lawyer in Los Angeles is a good way to avoid such circumstances. We will handle and file everything correctly to avoid any fault in the situation and do everything we can to make sure the compensation you are offered covers you to the limits of your policy.”

The firm’s lawyers may convince the insurance company to cover the victim’s living expenses (e.g., meals, hotels, and travel) provided that their home is inhabitable. This is only if the victim’s policy calls for such a compensation.

In cases of Denied Fire Damage

Haffner Law notes that mistakes with paperwork would often cause insurance companies to deny fire insurance claims.

The firm will first determine whether anything was wrong with a client’s claim and the reason the company denied it. The lawyer will then file an appeal on behalf of the victim, so they do not have to submit a brand new claim.

Lawyers will have to look for necessary evidence to build their case and prove that the victim should receive compensation from the insurance company. Evidence could be photographs of the scene, statements, and documents from witnesses and local fire investigators. Medical documentation is also essential to prove any physical injury that the victim acquired.

About Haffner Law

Haffner Law is an insurance and personal injury firm dedicated to helping accident and fraud victims in California. The firm aims to make the legal process easier for victims. Haffner Law provides compassionate, experienced, and reliable legal representation.

