Clarion Water Technologies Presents Its New Climate Commitments

Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that fighting climate disruption is an absolute priority for Clarion Water Technologies. In line with its Sustainable Development Initiative, the firm had already set targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions and preserve water resources. Now, to build on the efforts it has already undertaken, Clarion Water Technologies is making new commitments for the climate.

These commitments cover all activities and are in line with the two-degree trajectory and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals. They aim to:

• Continue with efforts to reduce the Company’s carbon footprint,

• Promote the circular economy model, which offers structural means to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and protect resources,

• And adapt to the consequences of climate change on water

In line with the Company’s Sustainable Development policy, this new target, measured based on the volume of its direct and indirect GHG emissions, will be achieved primarily by equipping all its waste storage facilities with collection systems, but also treatment and recovery of biogas.

Progress made with these commitments will be evaluated each year by an independent third party and the results will be published.

“Convinced that voluntary actions by companies are needed to reach a major agreement, Clarion Water Technologies is further strengthening its ambitious commitments to support the climate and the sustainable management of resources”, confirms Chen T. Chaobin, Chief Executive Officer of Clarion Water Technologies.

Clarion Water Technologies also aims to improve its activities’ energy performance, particularly by using self-powered waste-to-energy plants, optimizing plant operations and reducing the carbon intensity in the energy mix used for its water treatment and distribution activities.

