Clarion Water Technologies Acquires Two Start-up Companies to Reinforce Its Development in Water Technologies for Industry

Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that has acquired a South Korean company specialized in separation systems for industrial water treatment and a Japanese company specialised in water treatment chemicals, equipment and services for industry.

These acquisitions are in line with Clarion Water Technologies’ strategy to expand its industrial activity and reinforce its offer in innovative and value-added solutions for industrial clients around the globe. The name of the companies will be released in future press release, upon the signing of the contracts and the approval from the authorities.

One company provides innovative and value-added systems for industry – is a full-service equipment supplier which designs and manufactures a range of state-of-the-art, compact separator systems by flotation for industrial water treatment. Its portfolio of proprietary technologies it is at the forefront of wastewater and process water treatment with solutions spanning numerous industrial sectors, most notably in Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper and Food & Beverage.

The other is set to develop further conditioning services internationally. The firm manufactures and commercialises conditioning products and technical services for water related infrastructures including cooling circuits, boiler systems and effluent treatment. The company also supplies equipment, tailor-made engineering and services linked to legionella risks and microbial control problems. It has strong positions with Facilities Management in Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical and Power industries.

“We are delighted that these two companies joined Clarion Water Technologies. It will further contribute to our position on the industrial water market, one of the company’s strategic priorities” says Chen T. Chaobin, President and CEO for Clarion Water Technologies.

About Clarion Water Technologies

Clarion Water Technologies is a water and wastewater treatment specialist. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Clarion Water Technologies is an independently owned water treatment company. The Company reach extends across China, providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions. With highly experienced and skilled team of service engineers and chemists, superior technical understanding and quality products – including award-winning technologies Clarion Water Technologies is committed to innovation and company growth. Clarion Water Technologies is committed to furthering their own knowledge, skills and expertise and hold individual accreditations and memberships to recognized trade bodies and organizations.

http://www.clarion-water.com

