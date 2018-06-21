Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch: An Edifice for the Genteel

Those who thought Casio is all about resin-bodied digital watches suiting only trendy teenagers and young adults are in for a rude awakening. The Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch is a piece meant for the gentleman to whom a substantial style statement matters the most, with all the necessary information suitable for a daily urban life laid neatly within a single unit.

The Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch is one of the largest models that Casio ever built. If you are a well-sized person, you’ll like it the most. Its combination of silver and gold tones makes it suitable for every kind of urban setting and the best part is, its shine doesn’t fade with time, provided you offer a little care (wiping with a damp cloth) for every couple of times you wear it all day long. Its luster shall stay put for long that way and it doesn’t have to be under immense lighting.

The Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch is an iconic accessory for every fashion-forward man looking for a multi-dialed watch without useless functions. You can wear it for all occasions requiring utter sophistication and the four sub-dials ensure that its excellent functionalities come to use for a daily life in the city.

The Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch displays day, date, month and an AM/PM indicator, which is a great aid to frequent travellers in matters of getting rid of Jet lags. The gold accents add to it a luxurious edge while the linked bracelet – along with the bezel and the watch case – is supremely finished. The 3-fold clasp closure is a durable one and is suitable to hold amidst vigorous activities, even in water; thanks also go to its 100m water resistance. It’s a fusion between a dynamic form, intricate details and advanced technologies, making it a G-Shock with a formal approach and a different set of functionalities you’ll need amidst an urban setting.

However, the Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch is battery powered and does not run on the Tough Solar technology, which is a must for high power consuming functions. Here, once you set everything, it will run on its own without any further interference, thus lessening the need for an abundant supply of power. It also keeps the price low.

Whoever willing to take a dip into the Edifice world shall find the Casio Watches For Men not only a smart choice but also sleek and tidy at the same time.

Bottom line: The Casio Edifice EF-328SG-1AV EF-328SG-1A Mens Watch is one of those rare pieces that offer style and charisma within a single unit without shooting the price up atrociously. Built to fulfill the criteria for a dress piece whole heartedly, the Casio Edifice Chronograph Mens Watch is devoid of features that are rendered useless in a day to day urban life.