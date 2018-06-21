Brandfly Offers Customised, Revenue-Driven SEO Services for Small Businesses

To help small businesses boost their local SEO presence, Melbourne-based company Brandfly offers customised SEO services with a holistic, revenue-driven approach.

[ALTONA, 21/06/2018] — Brandfly, a local SEO firm based in Altona North, Victoria, offers customised SEO services for small businesses. The company is committed to boosting their client’s online presence with a strong focus on ROI.

Grow Customer Base and Increase Revenue

Brandfly’s SEO services for small businesses focus on delivering real ROI. With their high attention to analytics and the latest techniques, the company aids clients in growing their customer base by boosting their online presence and ultimately, converting leads and increasing revenue.

An Integrated Approach to SEO

By looking at all aspects of online performance optimisation, Brandfly takes an integrated and holistic approach to their SEO services. Beyond common SEO practices, the company also uses reputation management, customer satisfaction and authority building.

The company builds their custom SEO strategy based on a number of factors. First is the current health of the client’s website, which is determined and analysed using the results of the website audit. This process also determines the on-page optimisation opportunities that Brandfly can work with.

The second determining factor comes through keyword research and analysis, which foreshadows the keyword strategy for the entire campaign. Brandfly also looks at the client’s website structuring and checks for points of improvement in terms of User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX).

Based on those evaluations, alongside other key considerations, Brandfly works to improve the client’s local SEO performance with outreach blogs, press releases and content marketing. These strategies will contribute to ranking for competitive keywords and establishing industry authority while dominating the local market.

About Brandfly

Comprised of a team of dedicated digital specialists in Melbourne, Brandly is committed to extending their services to local small and medium businesses. The company offers a wide range of digital solutions to help SMEs focus on their business while Brandfly handles the digital marketing side of things.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting http://brandfly.com.au.