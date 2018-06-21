[For Immediate Release] Date : 29/5/18
Trichy
Announcement about ANJV Education in Trichy
[Click Press] ANJV Education offer various IT and Software Development Courses. We are known for our practical approach towards trainings that enable students to gain real-time exposure on competitive technologies. Training’s are offered by experienced faculties to give a real corporate exposure. We limit the batch size to provide very good interaction with each and every participant to come up with his / her own queries during & after the training sessions. We being top Training Institutes in Trichy, we focus on perfect improvement of technical skills for Freshers and working professional.
Courses Offered:
• Basic Computer Courses
• Graphics & Web designing
• Web Development(Php/MySql, CMS)
• Digital Marketing(SEO, SMO, PPC)
• App Development(Java, Eclipse)
• Hardware and Networking
• Personality Development
About ANJV Education:
ANJV Education is one of the top Training Institutes in Trichy. ANJV Education is a leading Training Institute in Trichy managed by Experts with years of experience in leading IT Sectors from India. We also provide customized web services including E-Commerce platforms, E-mail broadcasting, Cross-media communications and IT services. Engineered by high quality professionals and managed by advanced processes, we help forward-looking companies achieve and outshine their business goals .We undertake development projects, Classroom Training and Corporate Training at our Concern.
For more information Please contact:
Mr Dhanapal: 9629830521 / 8148771796
Landline: 0431-4218801
anjvtechnologies@gmail.com
3,Gem Plaza,4th Floor,SRC College Road,
Near Chathram Bus Stand,
Trichy -2.