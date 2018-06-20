Sodium Dichromate Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2014-20

Sodium dichromate is the most important chromium compound that is used industrially, Sodium dichromate is the beginning material for any chromium compounds in manufactured synthetically. The compound, either directly or indirectly acts as an intermediate step for these chromium compounds used industrially. The demand for chromium compounds had witnessed gradual erosion owing to the environmental threats of chromium. However the demand has recently improved owing to huge demand from the Asia Pacific countries. The compound’s indispensability in manufacturing of different chromium containing compounds augurs well for the sodium dichromate market.

Chromate pigments have the capacity to produce a range of light stable colors. Some grades of sodium dichromate are also used as corrosion inhibitors in undercoats and primers. It finds application in the textile dyeing and printing industry as well. It is generally used as a mordant for acidic dyes to improve color fastness on fabrics. Apart from these applications it is used to manufacture colored glasses and ceramic glazes. It is also an ingredient in the production on chrome sulphate.

The sodium dichromate market is essentially driven by its demand from the paints and coatings market. Sodium dichromate is the intermediate chemical to produce chromium oxide pigments and other chromium pigments. Growth in building and construction has resulted in increased demand for paints and coatings which in turn influences sodium dichromate demand. This application accounts for the lion’s share of the compound by demand and is the mainstay of the market.

However, there are certain restraints to this market, which has resulted in the slow growth rate of the market. Chromium is recognized as a potentially dangerous element which causes severe damage to humans and animals on exposure. It is classified as a human carcinogen and can affect the respiratory tract, kidney, immune system as well as the gastrointestinal system. The sodium dichromate market is at a mature stage with very low threat from new entrants. In order to be profitable in this market, economy of scale is necessary along with high environment compliance cost. The number of buyers for the product is also limited in this market.

Some of the major players in the sodium dichromate market are Elementis Chromium LP, Vishnu Chemicals, Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group and Gansu Jinshi Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.