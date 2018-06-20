Recent Study on Volumetric Video Market 2018

Volumetric video is a technique used to capture a footage in 3 dimensions for viewing in virtual or mixed reality environments. When a real object is recorded with volumetric capture, the content is fully scanned and reproduced by recording all the details such as depth, intensity, color, and other specifications.

The global volumetric video market is estimated to grow from USD 578.3 Million in 2018 to USD 2,780.0 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 36.9% between 2018 and 2023. This works on components such as camera array, processing unit, sensor, and photogrammetry software programs. The volumetric video has several use cases, especially in applications such as sports, medical, education, and training.

Major factors driving the growth of the market are the growing applications of volumetric technology in several end-user industries; increasing demand for 3D/360-degree content in entertainment and AR/VR applications; and rising availability of content creation hardware from different sources.

Growing demand for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement and need for advanced medical imaging and image-guided surgery may offer a tremendous growth opportunity for the volumetric video market.

The sports, events, & entertainment application is expected to dominate the volumetric video market between 2018 and 2023. Major players have made several developments in their products specific to sports and entertainment applications. Microsoft has developed volumetric studio named “Dimension” in partnership with Hammerhead; Intel developed studio for filmmaking and also partnered with Turner sports for providing their volumetric capture technology.

olumetric video market is expected to grow fastest in APAC. With the presence of hardware manufacturers in the region, APAC witnesses an increasing adoption of latest technologies. Education & training; medical; and sports, events, & entertainment industries are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the volumetric video market in APAC.

Less effective projection under sunlight would be a major factor restraining the growth of the volumetric video market. The volumetric video market is dominated by Microsoft (US); Intel (US); Facebook (US); Google (US); and LightSpace Technologies (Latvia).