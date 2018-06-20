Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by type(organic and inorganic) and functionality(binders & fillers, coating agents, disintegrants, flavoring agents and colorants, lubricants and glidants, sweeteners, preservatives & antioxidants and others market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market are Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Chemical Company and Kerry Group. According to report the global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Pharmaceutical Excipient is an inactive substance formulated alongside active pharmaceutical ingredient of a medication. This excipient has no medicinal properties. Its standard purpose is to streamline the manufacture of the drug product and ultimately facilitate physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients serves various purposes such as it provides bulk to the formulations, it facilitates drug formation, aid in handling of API during manufacturing , provide stability and prevent from denaturation and many others pharmaceutical consideration

Different excipients perform different functionality in relevance to their pharmaceutical product formulations. There are more than 20 categories of excipients. The top 5 most relevant categories of excipient are coatings, acids, solvents, binders and emulsifiers. Coating and binders are commonly used in oral solid dosage form such as tablets and capsules, while solvents, emulsifiers and buffers are prevalent in topical products. Thus increasing demand for functional excipients coupled with growth in pharmaceutical industry to drive the pharmaceutical excipients market. However stringent government regulations and lengthy FDA process approvals are likely to affect the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market. Continuous research and development activities in developing new excipients functionalities and enhancing existing excipient functionalities will further help to create future growth opportunities.

Among the geographies, Europe held the largest market share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2017, followed by North America. Europe accounted for highest market share owing to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche, whose large production capacities lead to high quantity of excipient consumption. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with increase in the penetration of health care insurance in Asia pacific countries.

Segment Covered

The report on global pharmaceutical excipients market covers segments such as, type and functionality. On the basis of type the global pharmaceutical excipients market is categorized into organic and inorganic. On the basis of functionality the global pharmaceutical excipients market is categorized into binders & fillers, coating agents, disintegrants, flavoring agents and colorants, lubricants and glidants, sweeteners, preservatives & antioxidants and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pharmaceutical excipients market such as, BASF, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Roquette, Evonik Industries, Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Chemical Company and Kerry Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pharmaceutical excipients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pharmaceutical excipients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pharmaceutical excipients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.