Asia Pacific Aesthetics Market 2018 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Aesthetics is a branch of philosophy concerned with the valuation of craftsmanship, beauty, excellence, and good taste. Medical aesthetics carry this philosophy to improve the cosmetic appearance of an individual. Various aesthetic techniques are available in the market, which are effectively utilized for liposuction, hair removal, acne treatment, and others. Growing expenditure on cosmetic surgeries is the major driver for market growth. According to the International Trade Administration in 2015, the per capita cosmetic expenditure was about USD 174 in Japan. Moreover, it was estimated that the Asian countries are receiving huge exports from the U.S for the same reason. Additionally, factors such as increasing prevalence of skin diseases like acne and actinic keratosis and high demand for aesthetics procedures like liposuction, hair transplantation in the the growing obese and geriatric population boosts the market growth. According to a study published in the Anais Brasileiros De Dermatologia journal in 2014, countries such as China and Belgium have a higher prevalence for acne, and the disease is estimated to affect approximately 90% of the adolescent population within the region. Moreover, in 2016, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, an estimated 18,447 liposuction procedures were performed in the Chinese Taipei, accounting for 1.3% of the total surgical liposuction procedures across the globe.

It was estimated that India stood third in liposuction procedures, representing 5.0% of the total liposuction procedures performed in the world. However, high procedural cost followed by need of physician training is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The average estimated cost of laser slimming treatment in Japan is estimated to be from USD 2520 to USD 3025. Moreover, in 2016 Cutera, stated that its products like the excel V should be operated only by qualified practitioners, who have received appropriate training and also have thoroughly reviewed the procedures operations.

Asia Pacific aesthetics market is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.50% from 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation

The Asia Pacific aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of procedures, products, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the procedures, the market is categorized into surgical aesthetic procedures and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. The surgical aesthetic procedures segment is sub-segmented into liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, eyelid surgery, breast lift, dermabrasion, and others. The nonsurgical aesthetic procedures segment is sub segmented into botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, photorejuvenation (IPL), chemical peel, microdermabrasion, and others. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into laser and energy based devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and others. The skin tightening and body contouring devices segment is sub-segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices, cryolipolysis technology, anti-aging device, and others. The aesthetic implants segment is sub-segmented as dental implants, breast implants, buttock augmentation, transdermal implants, and others. On the basis of the application, facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, vaginal rejuvenation, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics, cosmetic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, Asia Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Japan holds a major share of the market followed by the India owing to growing expenditure on cosmetic surgeries, and high per capita income. In 2016, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery stated that 120,640 non-surgical photo rejuvenation procedures were performed in Japan. India stands second in the Asia Pacific aesthetic market due to a huge population base, increasing demand for the better quality products, rapidly changing economy, and increasing cosmetic expenditure. According to the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology in 2017, 200 million to 300 million people in India suffer from acne. China stands third in the Asia Pacific aesthetic market due to increasing patient population and rising acceptance of aesthetic procedures. On the other hand, Australia holds the lowest share of the market due to high cost of aesthetic procedures and lack of skilled physicians within the region.

Key players for Asia Pacific Aesthetics Market

Cutera (U.S.), Alma Lasers (Israel), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Lumenis (Israel), Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.), PhotoMedex, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Solta Medical, Inc. (Canada), Sanofi (France), Mentor Worldwide LLC (U.S), ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.(U.S.), Merz Pharma (Germany), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

