Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by API type (chemical API and biological API), drug type (generic prescription drugs and otc prescription drugs) and application (cardiovascular disease, oncology, CNS and neurological disorders, orthopedic disorders, endocrinology, gastrointestinal disorders, and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Actavis plc, Lonza Group AG, Hospira Inc. and BASF SE. According to report the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. Diverse types of ingredients/chemicals are included in the drugs and the portion that actually works in treating the condition i.e. the active part is known as ‘Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients’ or API .Sometimes a drug may also contain several API and the reaction or response to any particular drug will depend on the dosage prescribed, which varies from person to person. The function of the API is not limited to treatment or cure of the disease alone though, they are also used for diagnosis or prevention at times.

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market size was valued at USD XX billion in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of USD XX billion by 2024, The major factors driving responsible for driving the market growth are, rising incidences of oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes and lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population in developing countries and increasing disease awareness. However cost of improving process design and stringent FDA regulations & approvals to hinder the active pharmaceutical growth opportunities. Development of new innovative API’s and inorganic growth through mergers and acquisition too further boost the API market.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017. U.S drives the North America API market on account of presence of major pharmaceutical companies, these companies are constantly involved in development of new API’s for treating various diseases. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on global active pharmaceutical ingredients market covers segments such as, API type, drug type and application. On the basis of API type the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is categorized into chemical API and biological API. On the basis of drug type the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is categorized into generic prescription drugs and otc prescription drugs. On the basis of application the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is categorized into cardiovascular disease, oncology, CNS and neurological disorders, orthopedic disorders, endocrinology, gastrointestinal disorders, ophthalmology, pulmonology and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market such as, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Actavis plc, Lonza Group AG, Hospira Inc. and BASF SE.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.