Sports Flooring Market will Exhibit a Steady 3.1% CAGR through 2017 to 2026

Typically, wood was used in the past for the making of sports flooring. However, due to the progress in technology and advancements in material science, the sports flooring is increasingly made up of engineered timber a various synthetic surfaces. There are a number of factors that need to be considered while making sports flooring. Some of them include shock absorption, the quantum of impact that is absorbed by the sports floor. Also, vertical deformation and rolling load need to be considered. In addition, the ball rebound quantum and the level of grip that the sports floor possesses is also important.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the global sports flooring market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Flooring Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the indoor product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,650 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The indoor product type segment is estimated to account for nearly four-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.As per the forecast of Fact.MR, residential end use segment will reach a value of more than US$ 300 Mn in the year 2026.

This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The residential end use segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the end use segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the wood material type segment is slated to reach a value of more than US$ 600 Mn in 2026. The wood material type segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the wood material type segment. Fact.MR forecasts that the direct sales segment will exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017 to 2026.

Direct sales segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain some market share by the end of the year 2026. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for sports flooring, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Aacer Flooring, Conica AG, Rephouse Ltd., Gerflor SAS, EPI group, Tarkett SA, KLIKFLEX FLOORING, Forbo, Signature Sports, SnapSports, Matsinc, Kiefer USA, Horner Sports Flooring, Flexcourt Atheletics, Bauwerk Boen Group and Robbins Sports Surfaces.

