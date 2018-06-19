Anchor Water Damage & Restoration Helps Businesses Maintain Clean Appearance

Anchor Water Damage & Restoration is a Salt Lake City-based company that offers carpet cleaning services to businesses for well-maintained floors, using eco-friendly techniques and helping boost productivity.

[SOUTH JORDAN, 6/19/2018]—Anchor Water Damage & Restoration is offering commercial carpet cleaning services to help businesses maintain their workplaces’ clean appearance. The company says that cleanliness is essential in the business world.

Anchor Water Damage & Restoration explains that carpets are one of the go-to floor covering for offices. The number of people walking and coffee spills, however, damage them and may discourage clients.

Quality Commercial Carpet Cleaning

For offices, Anchor Water Damage & Restoration provides a complete line of commercial carpet cleaning services.

The company will remove the dirt and stains from workplaces floors. A clean space helps keep employees and customers feel comfortable, at the same time, create an environment that boosts productivity.

Moreover, Anchor Water Damage & Restoration uses high-quality equipment for carpet protection strategy. This equipment utilizes eco-friendly cleaning agents, which break down the dirt and stains without compromising the environment.

Carpet Cleaning Method

Anchor Water Damage & Restoration likes to keep things simple and works close to perfection. Its team begins with an initial walk through and quotes the final price. Then the floor covering will undergo HEPA vacuum and pre-treatment.

The team of carpet cleaners will calculate the final bill using the standard square-foot pricing. The team will measure and calculate the total square footage during the initial walkthrough. This method will allow customers to understand what they are paying for, Anchor Water Damage & Restoration explains.

After the initial walkthrough, the carpet cleaners use a commercial grade wet steam extraction system to disinfect and clean the carpet, which is a recommended cleaning process.

A specially formulated agent finishes the cleaning process, keeping the carpet looking and smelling hygienic for a longer time by blocking even the toughest odors.

About Anchor Water Damage & Restoration

Anchor Water Damage & Restoration offers carpet cleaning, water damage, and mold remediation services in Utah. The company provides carpet cleaning services to commercial and residential customers. Anchor Water Damage & Restoration uses the recommended cleaning process for quality results.

For more information, visit http://www.anchorrestoration.com/ today.